Carolina vs. Tampa Bay: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Carolina will square off against Tampa Bay at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Carolina is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point point margin of victory.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Carolina and Baltimore last week was still a pretty decisive one as Carolina wrapped it up with a 36-21 win. Cam Newton, who accumulated 219 passing yards and picked up 52 yards on the ground on 10 carries, was a major factor in Carolina's success. That makes it seven straight good games in a row from Newton.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but Tampa Bay had to settle for a 37-34 loss against Cincinnati.

Carolina's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. With four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Carolina exploits that vulnerability.