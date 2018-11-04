Carolina vs. Tampa Bay updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Panthers vs. Buccaneers football game

Halftime Recap

Carolina are flexing their muscles against Tampa Bay, showing why they were favored to win all along. Carolina have taken charge with a 35-14 advantage over Tampa Bay. Christian McCaffrey has led the way so far for Carolina, he has rushed for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries.

Carolina entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. We'll see if the team's good luck continues in the second half.

Game Preview

Carolina will square off against Tampa Bay at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Carolina are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point point margin of victory.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Carolina and Baltimore last week was still a pretty decisive one as Carolina wrapped it up with a 36-21 win. Cam Newton, who accumulated 219 passing yards and picked up 52 yards on the ground on 10 carries, was a major factor in Carolina's success. That makes it seven straight good games in a row from Newton.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but Tampa Bay had to settle for a 34-37 loss against Cincinnati.

Carolina's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. With four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Carolina exploit that vulnerability.

