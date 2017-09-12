Carolyn Price is the No. 1 Dallas Cowboys fan in the world

Carolyn Price is not your ordinary Dallas Cowboys fan.

She gets hugs from Hall of Famers and texts from current Cowboys. Her home is filled with more memorabilia than you could possibly imagine. She even became famous when the Cowboys were on HBO's . In a profile by Barry Horn of The Dallas Morning News, even Charlotte Anderson, Executive Vice President of the team, admitted that she was the team's greatest fan.

"Through thick and thin, her enthusiasm can be felt and heard at all times," Anderson said. "She brings her support and love of the team with her everywhere she goes. Her smile, her voice, her loyalty and her colorful Cowboys attire are staple items at all games and events Cowboys-related."

Her experiences with the team date back to its inception in 1960. Then a high school cheerleader, Price figured one more team to root for couldn't hurt. She stood out even then. After all, she was noticed by the first truly great Cowboy.

"When she ran into Bob Lilly, an original Cowboy, in the AT&T Stadium parking lot earlier this season, he told her he remembered her and her voice as he stood near the tunnel in the Cotton Bowl on long-ago Sundays. "But we've both grown up some since then."

The enthusiasm exists even into the modern group, with the best Cowboys of the day still taking the time to thank for her fandom.

"One of her favorite Cowboys is Jason Witten, who always is good for a hug and some conversation."

"I once asked Jason who in his life I reminded him of?" she said. "I asked him if his family had a maid when he was growing up."

"Witten sheepishly replied he was the product of a humble upbringing, and the two shared a hearty laugh."

Fandom is, in many ways, a form of unrequited love. You give your time and energy and commitment to a team that has no idea who you are. You do it because the team brings you joy, but in rare occasions like this, the reverse is true.

Price brings joy to the Cowboys with her raw love for the team. She supports every player whether they're a star or a scrub. She shows that if you're devoted enough to something, you can be a part of it no matter who you are. After all, the Cowboys have helped her through some very difficult times. She has lost several family members over the years under tragic circumstances.

"Have the Cowboys been an escape of sorts?"

"Miss Price remains uncharacteristically silent for what seems like minutes."

"'I think they are,' she said softly, tears welling."

Sports should be a mutually beneficial arrangement. The teams and the fans should make each other's lives better in good times and bad. Price is the ultimate example of both. She is everything a sports fan should be.