Carson Beck isn't taking Jacoby Brissett's job yet, but the Cardinals like what they're seeing

For the Arizona Cardinals staff, the best parts about Carson Beck's preseason performance against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday weren't the two long completions or the final stat line of 15 for 19 for 188 yards.

It was more so things that wouldn't stick out to the casual fan watching the 2026 Hall of Fame Game: the rookie quarterback's work pre-snap, flipping a protection at one point after recognizing an incoming blitz from the Panthers, consistently making the right reads and avoiding bad decisions while also continuing to show his understanding of Arizona's offense.

Yes, it was against Carolina's backups. Yes, the Panthers were vanilla defensively and played just a few coverages during Beck's two-plus quarters of action. Still, it was a stellar performance on national television and -- as shared by multiple sources -- a continuation of what the Cardinals have seen from Beck ever since selecting him in the third round of this year's NFL draft.

"It was another good step for him," a team source said.

That doesn't mean Arizona suddenly has a quarterback controversy. Barring a surprising development, Jacoby Brissett will be the Cardinals' starter when they open the season against the Los Angeles Chargers Sept. 13. Brissett and the Cardinals just hammered out a one-year deal worth $15.5 million. Arizona also has veteran Gardner Minshew as an additional backup option at quarterback.

But Beck's work throughout OTAs, minicamp, training camp and now the first game of the preseason has Arizona's staff high on its rookie QB and has left at least some around the Cardinals organization believing the former Georgia and Miami star has the tools to eventually become a starter at the NFL level.

"Everyone thinks he has a lot of potential," a source said. "He works hard. He played a lot of games in college and he's very mature, really smart, can process, can throw the ball and he's an alpha in his own way. It's just about being consistent day in and day out, and that's what he's been doing."

Despite an unfortunate ending to his run as a two-year starter at Georgia, which included an uneven 2024 campaign and a season-ending elbow injury, Beck rebounded last year at Miami by leading the Hurricanes to an appearance in the national championship game while accumulating 3,813 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns.

In fact, in the week leading up to the draft, there were some high-level NFL front office staffers that thought Beck could go as early as the latter part of the first round. Instead, he went to the Cardinals as the first pick of the third round. They have really liked what they have seen.

"He's been really sharp during (training) camp," a source said. "He's got a shot to be a good quarterback in this league."