Carson Beck rib injury: Cardinals rookie quarterback to sit out game vs. Raiders in Fernando Mendoza's debut

Carson Beck will have to wait at least a week to play again following his impressive performance in last week's Hall of Fame Game. A rib injury sustained during that game will keep Beck sidelined for Thursday night's preseason game between the Cardinals and Raiders.

Beck, a third-round pick out of Miami, practiced through soreness all week. And while the injury is not considered serious, the Cardinals are erring on the side of caution.

The Cardinals had previously announced that veteran Jacoby Brissett would get the start after Brissett did not play last Thursday night. Beck's absence will deprive fans of what would have been a compelling quarterback matchup between himself and fellow rookie Fernando Mendoza, who is making his NFL debut. The two faced one another in the College Football Playoff National Championship, when Mendoza and Indiana outdueled Beck and Miami.

In his NFL debut, Beck went 15 of 19 for 188 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. His first career touchdown pass was a 5-yard completion to Simi Fehoko midway through the second quarter.

Beck's favorite target last Thursday night was Jalen Brooks, who caught three passes for 99 yards that included a 49-yard reception.

"It's a broken record, but it's the same thing I keep seeing in practice," Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said afterward. "He doesn't make it too big. He just makes it about the play."

While Beck won't get a chance to build off of that success against the Raiders, it appears -- barring a setback -- that he will be back on the field for the Cardinals' third preseason game against the Cowboys next Saturday night.