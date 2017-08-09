Carson Palmer admits he never planned to retire during the 2017 NFL offseason

The Arizona Cardinals faced a scare this offseason as quarterback Carson Palmer appeared to be in limbo on whether or not he'd return for 2017. Palmer was believed to be a legitimate threat to retire, and if he walked away, the Cardinals were going to need a Plan B pretty quickly.

As it turns out, Palmer was probably never going to retire, he told Kurt Warner on NFL Network Tuesday. It was just a matter of taking a little bit of time to confirm his body was capable of playing again.

"There was no doubt I wanted to play. Mentally, emotionally, I have the same desire to play. But your body only has so many years in it, so many seasons in it," Palmer explained. "So I just needed to get away to see if that time of the year my body was going to tell me no. Thank God my body told me yes, and gave me another opportunity. But no doubt, I wanted to play midway through the year, at the end of the year, a month after the season, two months after the season.

"But I just needed that time to see how I was going to recover, how am I going to feel in a month, in a week, however long it was."

Palmer is one of the key components of a window-is-closing core for the Cardinals. He's 37, Larry Fitzgerald is winding down a sure-fire Hall of Fame career and Bruce Arians (who thinks that Palmer is close to making a case for the Hall too) has conceded he probably only has a few years left in coaching at best.

But it's possible that Palmer could actually be in fairly youthful form by the time the season starts. He adjusted his throwing patterns during the season last year after struggling out of the gate, taking Wednesdays off late in the season. And he noticed a difference, feeling fresher later in the year and performing at a higher level down the stretch.

Now Palmer has more zip on his passes, even giving running back David Johnson stitches on his hand because of how hard he's throwing.

"I've been playing so long you get so ingrained in throwing in March, April and June," Palmer said back in July. "And then to not do it is just odd. It just feels like something's wrong. But I listened to experts, like coach Arians. ... I listened to their approach and I'm all in."

It was thought the Cardinals might still select a young quarterback during the 2017 NFL Draft, but ultimately Arizona found more value going with two potential impact players in Haason Reddick and Budda Baker, both of whom looked good in early preseason action.

The defense last year was a top-five unit according to Football Outsiders' metrics, top 10 in yards and top 15 in points allowed, but it suffered some attrition this offseason, particularly in the form of Calais Campbell. If Robert Nkemdiche can partially replace Campbell's presence on the line and Reddick/Baker can improve the defense, this could be a well-rounded team.

Ultimately it will come down to Palmer, who needs to have a 2015-esque season in order for the Cardinals to really make a leap back into the playoffs. Which is why they're thrilled he's just as enthused about not retiring as he ever has been.