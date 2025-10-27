Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports. Schwesinger, the Browns' leading tackler, underwent an MRI after leaving the locker room in a boot. The sprain is not believed to be a major one, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, and Schwesinger will be reevaluated after the Browns' Week 9 bye to determine his availability moving forward. Recovery from high ankle sprains typically takes four to six weeks.

If Schwesinger faces an extended absence that carries beyond the bye, the Browns will be without one of their most productive overall players. The rookie from UCLA racked up a team-best 64 tackles across his first eight NFL games and tacked on four tackles for loss and a sack.

Schwesinger recorded his first career interception in the loss to the Patriots before sustaining the injury. He picked off standout quarterback Drake Maye on a third-down throw over the middle of the field and returned it 7 yards to set the Cleveland offense up deep in opposing territory.

The injury is a devastating blow to Schwesinger's Defensive Rookie of the Year outlook. He entered Week 8 with the third-best betting odds to win the award, behind only New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell. FanDuel now lists him at +4500 to win the honor, giving him just the 14th-shortest odds.

The Browns selected Schwesinger with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, making him the first player off the board in the second round. The first-team All-American emerged as a Day 1 starter for Cleveland and helped construct one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. Through eight games, the Browns rank third in the league in yards allowed per contest (276.9).

Schwesinger was a reserve linebacker and special teams player for most of his college career but broke out in 2024 with by far his best year. The former walk-on made all 10 starts of his career last season and led the nation in solo tackles (90) and Big Ten in total tackles (136). He was one of five finalists for the Butkus Award and one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy.