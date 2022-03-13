The Colts can't officially finalize their reported trade of Carson Wentz to the Commanders until Wednesday, when the 2022 league year begins. But Wentz has begun saying his goodbyes after just one season in Indianapolis. A year after the Colts traded first- and third-round picks to land him, the ex-Eagles quarterback posted on Sunday a thank you to the "entire Colts organization," while expressing excitement at the chance to go under center in Washington in 2022.

"To the entire Colts organization, thank you for the opportunity!" Wentz wrote on Twitter. "Ultimately, the season didn't end the way we wanted, but I'm grateful for the sacrifices each of you made so we could climb the mountain together. The relationships I formed are what I'll remember most. The brotherhood that existed in the locker room goes well beyond one team or one season, and I have my teammates to thank for helping to create that culture. I appreciate, love and wish nothing but the best for each of you!

"I'm looking forward to getting to Washington," the QB continued. "This organization has a rich history and a roster full of talent. I'm going to do everything I can this offseason to prepare for a special season, and I can't wait to see you at FedExField this fall!"

It's unclear where the Colts will turn next at QB after dealing Wentz, whose late-season struggles reportedly fueled an internal push to replace the veteran. In return for Wentz and a 2022 second-round draft pick, Indy is set to receive Washington's second-rounder, as well as a pair of third-rounders -- one of which escalates to a second-rounder if Wentz plays 70 percent of the Commanders' snaps in 2022.