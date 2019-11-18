Carson Wentz asked a cameraman Tony Romo's thoughts on touchdown review because he's 'always right'
When in doubt, ask Romo
Tony Romo is the former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, a current color commentator for CBS Sports and, as anyone who watches football knows, a fortune teller. The player turned broadcaster is known for being able to predict plays before they happen in a fascinating and impressive manner.
Romo was on the call with Jim Nantz for the Super Bowl LII rematch on Sunday between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.
During the game at Lincoln Financial Field, a play was being reviewed in the start of the second quarter to see if the Patriots defense forced a fumble before Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert scored a touchdown. Philadelphia's quarterback Carson Wentz turned to Tony for the answer.
During the review, as everyone was checking out the replays on the big screen, Wentz only cared about what one person thought: Romo.
He asked a CBS cameraman what the prediction master had to say about the play. The cameraman replied, "Tony Romo said no question, it's a touchdown."
That was all Wentz needed to know in the close game. He replied to the cameraman, "Well, Romo's always right."
We don't have the stats and numbers on how often Romo is actually right but he was correct here.
In a league where pass interference has no consistency and fans sit wondering what makes certain catches a touchdown over others (see: Did Dez catch it?), maybe Romo should just make all the calls from now on.
Here's a look at the first TD of the game:
The score gave the Eagles a 10-0 lead over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who struggled to connect on offense and were unable to make any statements early in the game.
The defending Super Bowl champions were able to turn it around later and beat the home team, 17-10, thanks to three field goals and a trick play double pass to Phillip Dorsett from former college quarterback turned wide receiver, Julian Edelman. Oh, and by the way, Romo predicted a "unique" play was coming right before the Patriots executed that one.
