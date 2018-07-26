Carson Wentz avoids PUP list as Eagles begin training camp

Wednesday is a big day around the National Football League, as 22 teams have their veterans report for the beginning of 2018 training camp. One of those teams is the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

As the Eagles report to camp, there were reports that they could be without their starting quarterback, at least for a while. But by Wednesday evening it now sounds like 2016 first-round pick Carson Wentz won't begin camp on the the physically unable to perform list.

Great news for #Eagles QB Carson Wentz, who won’t go on PUP. He’ll be limited but at least practicing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2018

Wentz is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season. He was an inner-circle MVP candidate at the time he was injured, and the Eagles are still fully committed to him as their starter when he's healthy, despite the fact that Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl victory (and won Super Bowl MVP) after Wentz went down.

Still, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that the plan is to take it slow with Wentz.

The Eagles plan for Carson Wentz from day 1 of camp is for him to do individual and 7 on 7 drills, monitor progress and determine later with medical staff when it’s appropriate to do full team work. You can’t do any of that on PUP. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) July 25, 2018

This all sounds like it's just a precautionary measure so Wentz doesn't try to do too much, too soon, but we'll have to wait and see how everything plays out. The Eagles have arguably the deepest roster in the league and can afford to be as patient with Wentz as they want, and if they have to play things slow throughout camp and the preseason, ramping Wentz up as the regular season draws nearer, they can probably get away with it. Even in the worst case scenario that he has to miss a portion of the regular season, the Eagles can feel comfortable with their Super Bowl MVP backup.

That said, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport says the the plan remains to have Wentz under center for Week 1 of the regular season. That could change, of course, but if you're the Eagles these are good problems to have.