Carson Wentz cleared for Eagles' 7-on-7 drills six months after tearing ACL, LCL

Carson Wentz hit an important checkpoint in his recovery this week. According to Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Wentz has been cleared to participate in 7-on-7 drills at OTAs six months after his 2017 season ended with a torn ACL and LCL, which placed his availability for Week 1 in doubt.

"Part of the rehab process with him is just giving him a little more practice time," Pederson said, per Pro Football Talk. "One of the controlled environments that we can obviously put him in is a 7-on-7 situation. Being able to sprinkle him in and watch him in more of an up-tempo kind of a practice has been good."

More good news: ESPN's Chris Mortensen is "starting to believe that Carson Wentz is going to be ready for the opener." Meanwhile, on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora said that the Eagles "feel very good about what he's able to do right now." While La Canfora pointed out that Wentz still has a long way to go in his recovery process, he did say that he expects Wentz to play in Week 1.

"He's got to get through the preseason. He's got to get through training camp. There's a lot of hurdles to come," La Canfora said. "He's as strong as an ox. He's a quick healer. And they feel very good about what he's able to do right now. But they're also going to have to find a way to manage him through those six weeks leading up to the season. First, he'll have to be cleared for full contact. We'll see how much he plays in those preseason games. And then a determination will be made Week 1.

"I expect and have long expected him to play. But full clearance and some other things are still ahead for Carson Wentz. They feel good about it. Is there a possibility Nick Foles plays a week or two? Sure. That's not a bad card to have in your back pocket at all. The hope is that it is Carson Wentz, but again, he's got to get through August and that'll be a long month for him."

As La Canfora noted, the presence of Foles on the roster will allow the Eagles to be patient with Wentz. There's no sense in rushing him back with Foles ready to fill in, especially considering Wentz has always been a quarterback who relies on his athleticism and mobility to manufacture big plays. If his knee isn't fully healthy, he might find it difficult to replicate his style of play from a year ago, which might've resulted in an MVP award if not for that injury. And Foles is certainly a proven fill-in having just helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl, garnering a Super Bowl MVP award in the process.

The Eagles open up their season against the Falcons on Sept. 6 in a rematch of the January playoff game that started their Super Bowl run.