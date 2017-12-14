Carson Wentz FaceTime's Eagles' QBs right after surgery to ask about new plays

Carson Wentz will not be on the field for the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles' 2017 season, but he might as well be in the huddle.

Immediately after undergoing successful surgery for the torn ACL that clouded an otherwise crucial victory for the Eagles on Sunday, the quarterback was worried about one thing -- catching up on the team's playbook. That's according to new backup Nate Sudfeld, who told NBC Sports Philadelphia that he and fill-in starter Nick Foles got a FaceTime call from Wentz right after the latter's operation.

"The first question from Wentz: 'So what's this new play I saw in the emails?'" Sudfeld said. "I was like, 'You sure you want to know right now?' ... He was loopy, but he was good. Classic Carson."

Surgery ✔️ the comeback officially begins now! The Lord truly blessed me with this beautiful young lady to walk by my side and support me through all of this! #comeback #grateful pic.twitter.com/enMa1B8dyb — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 14, 2017

Wentz, per Sudfeld, was still recovering from anesthesia as part of his surgery, but that didn't stop him from diving into the Eagles' Sunday game plan. And it aligns with the commitment No. 11 promised to fans in a video before his surgery -- a video in which he assured Philadelphia fans that he'd "come back stronger than ever" after supporting Foles during the team's upcoming playoff run.

Wentz had himself in MVP consideration before tearing his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. His Eagles (11-2) take on the New York Giants in Week 15 after wrapping up their first NFC East title in four years.