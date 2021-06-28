Back in 2016, the Philadelphia Eagles made Carson Wentz the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft after Wentz had an excellent career at North Dakota State. Wentz threw for more than 5,000 yards -- plus 45 touchdowns against just 15 interceptions -- in two full season as NDSU's starter, winning the FCS National Championship in both 2014 and 2015.

Fast forward five years, and the San Francisco 49ers have recently made Trey Lance the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after Lance had an excellent career at North Dakota State. Lance was only the starter for one season, but he threw for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns, and zero interceptions, added 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, and led the Bison to the National Championship following the 2019 season.

Wentz had an up-and-down tenure with the Eagles, including an MVP-caliber season and a benching in favor of second-round pick Jalen Hurts, so he's got all kinds of NFL experience. And he has some advice for his fellow former NDSU passer.

"There are going to be a million things pulling you in one direction, then the other direction, pressure, expectations, all these things," Wentz said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. "But I know Trey. He's got a great head on his shoulders. He's young, age-wise, but he's very mature. I know he's going to be just fine. He's in a great situation. They have a great culture there in San Fran, a good coaching staff. So I know he's going to do a great job, and I'm excited for him. I just keep telling him to be himself: 'Don't let any of those things change who you are, change your values, change your perspective on football. Just go play.'"

Lance indeed landed in a nice situation for a young quarterback. The 49ers have a strong offensive line, excellent weapons, and Kyle Shanahan calling plays. It's an infrastructure perhaps even better than the one a young Wentz was afforded early in his career. If Lance can tap into the parts of his skill set that made him such an interesting prospect, then the pressure and expectations thrust upon him will eventually fall by the wayside.