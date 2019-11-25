Carson Wentz has harsh evaluation on his poor performance: 'I have to lead this team better'

Carson Wentz has felt the ire of the city of Philadelphia over the last two weeks, stuck in the worst stretch of his career as he continues to shake off the success of Nick Foles that resides just outside of Lincoln Financial Field. Foles is the quarterback that brought the Eagles their first Super Bowl championship and the only quarterback to ever catch a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, capping off a performance for the ages. Every time the Eagles enter the Linc, there resides the Foles statue of him and head coach Doug Pederson, two legends forever intertwined in the city. Fast forward to Wentz, who has yet to achieve the success Foles has in Philadelphia even though he helped set up Foles to succeed in his second go-around with the Eagles.

Wentz hasn't been the quarterback that was the front-runner for the league MVP when he went down with a torn ACL and LCL two seasons ago, even though the numbers show he has still been solid. In 22 starts since returning, Wentz has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 5,604 yards, 38 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 96.0 passer rating.

The numbers have shown Wentz has performed well, but the record tells otherwise. Wentz is just 10-12 since his return, including a 3-8 record against teams over .500, which have reared its ugly head over the last two games. The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks entered both games against the Eagles with a combined record of 16-3, games Wentz immensely struggled as the Eagles could only muster 19 points.

"I have to be better. I have to lead this team better," an upset Wentz said after the game. "I have to protect the football better. We can't put it on the ground the way we did. It starts with me. It starts with me and I'm frustrated. I know everyone is frustrated."

Wentz has completed just 62.4 percent of his passes for 470 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 75.6 passer rating over the last two games, fumbling the ball five times (losing three of them). Sunday's performance against Seattle was the worst game of his career, as Wentz threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball three times in throwing for 256 yards and finishing with a 75.2 passer rating. The numbers should have been worse, as Wentz went 8 for 8 in garbage time with the a touchdown pass in the final seconds with the game out of hand.

The Eagles were down their No. 1 running back, their top three receivers, their starting Pro Bowl right tackle, and their Pro Bowl right guard exited the game with anxiety issues. Wentz was dealt a bad hand to start, but he failed to make the best of it despite the Eagles showcasing their commitment to him with $128 million over the offseason.

The Eagles paid Wentz to be great -- the franchise quarterback with the immense talent they saw him in the first 40 games of his career. Not the player who couldn't hit a short pass in the flat to a running back, rushed his throws and not stepping in the bucket upon release, or fumble the football every time he was touched.

There is no ghost of Nick Foles that is haunting Wentz, nor is the Eagles quarterback living in the shadow of the greatest postseason run in franchise history (and possibly NFL history). Wentz is trying to form his own identity, which is where the crisis begins.

A few wins and a run to the NFC East title would certainly get Wentz on the path he wants to take.

"I have a lot of confidence, a lot of confidence in myself to fix things I can correct," Wentz said. "Each guy is going to do their part and get it fixed. We're going to turn the page real quick. We're going to learn from this."