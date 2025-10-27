Carson Wentz has been placed on injured reserve and will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Wentz made five starts this season for the Vikings in relief of starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is expected to return to the lineup for this week's game against the Detroit Lions.

Along with McCarthy, the Vikings' quarterback room consists of Max Brosmer, an undrafted rookie who will now move up to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Brosmer, who started for the Minnesota Gophers last season, has made three relief appearances this season, going 5 of 8 passing for 42 yards.

Wentz played with considerable pain in his left, non-throwing shoulder for more than half of his five starts, according to the Vikings' website. The former Pro Bowl quarterback appeared to be in obvious pain during Minnesota's most recent game, a 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that saw Wentz leave before its conclusion.

A 10-year veteran, Wentz won two of his first three starts for the Vikings while filling in for McCarthy, who suffered a high-ankle sprain during Minnesota's Week 2 loss to the Falcons.

Wentz sustained his shoulder injury during the first half of the Vikings' Week 5 win over the Browns in London. Despite the injury, Wentz stayed in the game and ultimately led a game-winning drive that included him going 9 of 9 passing while throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to Jordan Addison with 25 seconds left.

After using the Vikings' Week 6 bye week to rehab his injury, Wentz tried but was unable to lead the Vikings to wins in their subsequent games against the Eagles (his former team) and Chargers. He pleaded with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell to remain in last week's game against the Chargers despite being sacked five times and clearly being in pain.

Wentz did his best, but it'll now be up to McCarthy to help turn the Vikings' season around. Minnesota is currently 3-4 and in last place in the NFC North standings.