Watch Now: Can Tyrod Taylor Hold Off Justin Herbert This Season? ( 1:19 )

Two training camp practices are in the books and the hype surrounding Jalen Reagor is building. Reagor has deserved the praise, showcasing his game-breaking ability through two practices in pads and demonstrating he can be the No. 1 wide receiver Carson Wentz has coveted since the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016 (no disrespect to Alshon Jeffery here). This is especially true if you ask Wentz himself.

Wentz and Reagor have established a connection on-and-off the football field, learning tendencies in the film room and where each one will be on game day as they seek to become one of the top quarterback/wide receiver duos in the NFL. Wentz can't believe the explosiveness Reagor possesses. Wentz even compared the Eagles rookie -- when it comes to explosiveness running routes -- to a perennial all-pro receiver.

"Every receiver is different and has a different way of running routes and he (Wentz) embraces that about me. He tells me 'You're this type of guy, I see it,'" Reagor said after practice Tuesday. "We watch a lot of clips with our routes and stuff like that and he just is like, 'You're explosive like Julio (Jones). You can run fast. You can jump high.' So he compares me to a lot of receivers.

"He's just saying certain routes, certain people can't run. He's like, 'You can run those routes.' He's putting it up there. He's putting it on me. He's putting it all on me so I'm willing to get better every day and work on it."

Size-wise, comparing Reagor to Jones is a bit of a stretch (Reagor is listed at 5-11 and Jones 6-3), but it's hard to ignore the explosiveness factor and big-play potential Reagor possesses. Already a confident player, Reagor appreciates the compliments -- but is far from satisfied from a few words of encouragement from his quarterback.

"Confidence is me. I walk around with confidence, I have confidence. That's natural to me." Reagor said. "For him to see that in me, it just drives me to go harder."

If Reagor can have the type of career anywhere near the level Jones has accomplished over his first nine seasons, the Eagles will be more than pleased with their first-round evaluation. Philadelphia has fallen on hard times in drafting wide receivers over the last decade, but Reagor has a chance to turn that all around -- and fast.