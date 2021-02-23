Carson Wentz will don a new number with the Indianapolis Colts after wide receiver Michael Pittman said he won't give up No. 11 -- which he's only had for a year. Wentz has worn No. 11 since his days at North Dakota State, but according to Pittman, the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback "was going to switch anyway."

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown doesn't agree with Pittman's decision, reacting in a since-deleted tweet (coincidentally, Brown wears No. 11 himself).

"Lol he is not about to get the ball," Brown tweeted. "Gotta know who in control bro lmao."

USA Today's "For The Win" was able to grab a screenshot of the deleted tweet, which was made in response to Pittman saying he didn't think "any deal was gonna get done" in regards to giving up No. 11.

Wentz has worn only No. 11 since his college days. At Century High School in Bismarck, North Dakota when he wore No. 20 as the team's quarterback. Wentz also wore No. 50 in basketball, but both those options are out per NFL rules. NFL quarterbacks are only allowed to wear numbers 1 through 19 and Wentz will have a few available options. Numbers 1, 2, 4, 10, and 15 are available for the Colts. No. 18 and No. 19 are retired by the franchise (18 for Peyton Manning and 19 for Johnny Unitas).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a similar situation with a receiver-quarterback number conflict last season as Chris Godwin had No. 12 when Tom Brady signed with the team. Godwin agreed to give Brady No. 12 as he switched to No. 14. Brady was going to take No. 7 if Godwin didn't give up the number, but Brady promised Godwin a Super Bowl victory (this was back in June) -- which convinced Godwin to relent and give up a number he wore since his days at Penn State and at Middletown High School in Delaware.

Don't think Wentz will make that promise to Pittman. The soon-to-be sixth-year quarterback has to get a playoff win under his belt first.