Carson Wentz likely to start on PUP list as Eagles begin training camp

Wentz is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2017 season

Wednesday is a big day around the National Football League, as 22 teams have their veterans report for the beginning of 2018 training camp. One of those teams is the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles

As the Eagles report to camp, they will likely be without the services of their starting quarterback -- at least for a little while. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carson Wentz is likely to begin camp on the physically unable to perform list. 

Wentz is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season. He was an inner-circle MVP candidate at the time he was injured, and the Eagles are still fully committed to him as their starter when he's healthy, despite the fact that Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl victory (and won Super Bowl MVP) after Wentz went down. 

This all sounds like it's just a precautionary measure so Wentz doesn't try to do too much, too soon, but we'll have to wait and see how everything plays out. The Eagles have arguably the deepest roster in the league and can afford to be as patient with Wentz as they want, and if they have to play things slow throughout camp and the preseason, ramping Wentz up as the regular season draws nearer, they can probably get away with it. Even in the worst case scenario that he has to miss a portion of the regular season, the Eagles can feel comfortable with their Super Bowl MVP backup. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

