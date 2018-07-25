Carson Wentz likely to start on PUP list as Eagles begin training camp

Wednesday is a big day around the National Football League, as 22 teams have their veterans report for the beginning of 2018 training camp. One of those teams is the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

As the Eagles report to camp, they will likely be without the services of their starting quarterback -- at least for a little while. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carson Wentz is likely to begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The #Eagles report and have their physicals today, including rehabbing QB Carson Wentz. The most likely, cautious scenario is that Wentz lands on the PUP list, sources say, though he could come off at any time. It would not be an indication that he’ll start the season on PUP. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2018

Putting QB Carson Wentz on PUP is one strong option for the #Eagles. The other is to have him practice on a limited basis so he can remain out on the field with his teammates. Either way, rehab is going well… it just doesn’t make sense to have him practice fully yet. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2018

Wentz is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season. He was an inner-circle MVP candidate at the time he was injured, and the Eagles are still fully committed to him as their starter when he's healthy, despite the fact that Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl victory (and won Super Bowl MVP) after Wentz went down.

This all sounds like it's just a precautionary measure so Wentz doesn't try to do too much, too soon, but we'll have to wait and see how everything plays out. The Eagles have arguably the deepest roster in the league and can afford to be as patient with Wentz as they want, and if they have to play things slow throughout camp and the preseason, ramping Wentz up as the regular season draws nearer, they can probably get away with it. Even in the worst case scenario that he has to miss a portion of the regular season, the Eagles can feel comfortable with their Super Bowl MVP backup.