Carson Wentz likely to start on PUP list as Eagles begin training camp
Wentz is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2017 season
Wednesday is a big day around the National Football League, as 22 teams have their veterans report for the beginning of 2018 training camp. One of those teams is the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.
As the Eagles report to camp, they will likely be without the services of their starting quarterback -- at least for a little while. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carson Wentz is likely to begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Wentz is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season. He was an inner-circle MVP candidate at the time he was injured, and the Eagles are still fully committed to him as their starter when he's healthy, despite the fact that Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl victory (and won Super Bowl MVP) after Wentz went down.
This all sounds like it's just a precautionary measure so Wentz doesn't try to do too much, too soon, but we'll have to wait and see how everything plays out. The Eagles have arguably the deepest roster in the league and can afford to be as patient with Wentz as they want, and if they have to play things slow throughout camp and the preseason, ramping Wentz up as the regular season draws nearer, they can probably get away with it. Even in the worst case scenario that he has to miss a portion of the regular season, the Eagles can feel comfortable with their Super Bowl MVP backup.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Draft: Bosa tops preseason top 100
Joey's brother is likely to hear his name called early in next year's defensive linemen-loaded...
-
Mayfield signs rookie deal with Browns
This year's top overall pick has inked his rookie deal one day before Browns players are set...
-
Belichick, traded Garoppolo stayed close
Bill Belichick and Jimmy Garoppolo might have had a closer relationship than anyone ever k...
-
NFL won't let Raiders sell Vegas apparel
If you're interested in buying some Las Vegas Raiders merchandise, you're going to be waiting...
-
Le'Veon Bell reacts to Gurley extension
The Steelers running back had an interesting reaction to Todd Gurley's new deal
-
Rams try to shut out outside noise
The Los Angeles Rams have big expectations, and their offseason moves reflect that