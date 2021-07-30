Carson Wentz is desperately seeking a fresh start following his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts, but it's off to a bit of a bumpy start in training camp. After participating in just two practices to end the month of July, Wentz will be held out of the team's third practice with a foot injury, the team announced. It's currently unknown what the severity or specificity of the issue is, because no further information has been released or reported at this time.

Even if it's a minor ailment for Wentz, which is to-be-determined, it fuels the dark cloud of injury that has attached itself to what began as a promising NFL career. The team is evaluating "what the next move is and how bad it is" at the moment, according to offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, via Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star.

Brady says Wentz felt a "twinge" in his foot after rolling out on a practice rep. Wentz is reportedly out indefinitely, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, while things get sorted out.

A former second-overall pick of the Eagles, Wentz was enjoying an MVP caliber season in 2017 before going down with a torn ACL just ahead of the playoffs -- backup Nick Foles stepping in to finish the job en route to leading the team to its first-ever Lombardi trophy and being named Super Bowl MVP in the process. In 2018, he missed the first two games with a knee injury and was eventually shut down with a back injury but, despite his durability issues, the Eagles exercised his fifth-year option before awarding him a four-year, $128 million contract with $107 million guaranteed less than two months later.

They'd go on to make the playoffs in 2019, but Wentz played just nine snaps in the NFC wld card against the Seattle Seahawks before leaving with a concussion after only one completion. The Eagles went on to lose that contest and Wentz would see his career arc in Philly take a nosedive thereafter -- having been benched in 2020 for rookie second-rounder Jalen Hurts -- before ultimately being shipped to the Colts in an era change that also saw head coach Doug Pedersen get the ax.

Now reunited with Frank Reich, former offensive coordinator for the Eagles turned head coach in Indy, there's a lot on the line for Wentz heading into 2021. The last thing he needs is another injury, but that's exactly what's on his plate at the moment. Until he returns, it'll be second-year talent Jacob Eason taking first team reps, and hoping to impress in the process.