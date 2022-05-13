Carson Wentz has been on quite a journey the past few years, from being the franchise quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles to moving on to two different organizations since. Wentz is entering his first season as quarterback of the Washington Commanders, who are in the Eagles' division and will play Philadelphia twice a year.

Wentz will face his former team for the first time in Week 3, but that game will be in Washington. He returns to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in Lincoln Financial Field in Week 10.

"I know that'll be a big game. A lot of emotions," Wentz said on NFL Network's schedule release show Thursday night. "I'm sure fans will eat that one up and it'll be fun -- make for a good storyline. But at the end of the day, it's going to be just another ballgame. It's going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes. So I'm excited for it, but at the same time, I'm trying not to get too excited for that one, because, again, it's just football. Can't press. Can't do too much."

Wentz is set to make some history if he starts Week 1 for the Commanders, as he'll line up under center on kickoff weekend for his third different team in three years. If Wentz starts Week 1, he'll become the first quarterback since 1950 (when the records were first tracked) to start on opening weekend for three different teams in three years before turning 30.

There are a few reunion games on Wentz's 2022 schedule. In addition to the two games in Philadelphia, Wentz and the Commanders will face Doug Pederson -- his former coach and the coach that drafted him -- in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (which is also Pederson's first game as coach of Jacksonville). Wentz also returns to Indianapolis to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

This is Wentz's final opportunity to prove he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. Even with all the reunion games on the schedule, Wentz is trying to be the best version of himself.

"I mean I'm going to do everything I can just like I always have," Wentz said. "And not try and force anything or push the issue or do anything outside of what I can do and what I can control."