Carson Wentz returned to practice Monday for the first time since undergoing ankle surgery earlier this month. But the new Colts quarterback didn't just do that. Addressing reporters from training camp, the former Eagles signal-caller said he's optimistic he'll be ready to start Week 1 against the Seahawks less than three weeks from now. Indianapolis has refused to put a timetable on Wentz's return, and the QB reiterated Monday that doctors have the final say over his availability, but he also suggested he plans to be under center Sept. 12, adding he's "played through a lot worse."

"I'm optimistic, but we'll see how it responds," Wentz said, per WISH-TV's Olivia Ray. "It's gonna be up to the doctors, for sure. At the end of the day, as long as there's nothing that I can do to injure myself and make it worse, I know I've played through a lot worse. But it's gonna come down to what the doctors say."

Doctors at least medically cleared Wentz to resume practice Monday, and while the Colts opened the day by declaring the QB a limited participant, multiple reporters noted that the QB was fully involved on the field, not to mention moving like a player well on track to suit up in Week 1. According to Ray, Wentz took every first-team rep at QB for the team's seven-on-seven drills.

"I'm probably a little bit surprised," coach Frank Reich said after practice, per Ray. "It feels to me like we are maybe a week ahead of schedule."

The Colts had previously estimated this week, Wentz's third post-surgery, would "provide a better indicator" of the QB's Week 1 availability, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra. If Monday's practice was any indication, and if Wentz's ankle doesn't experience added soreness or setbacks in the coming days, all signs point to the former MVP candidate taking the field against the Seahawks when the real games begin.

