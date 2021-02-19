Carson Wentz is set to begin the next chapter of his football career, with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Wentz was traded by the Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, which has the opportunity to become a first-round pick if he and the Colts reach certain benchmarks next season.

Wentz already appears fired up to work with his new teammates. Colts cornerback Kenny Moore and safety Julian Blackmon have revealed the team's newest quarterback has reached out to them. Wentz introduced himself to Moore and Blackmon -- the only time the NFL has heard anything from him since his benching by the Eagles in Week 13 of last season.

Wentz had been quiet since the Eagles benched him, choosing not to address the many reports that came out since that time. The latest report involves Wentz's relationship with former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, as apparently the two didn't talk for "eight, nine, 10 weeks."

These reports are something Wentz will have to address at some point, along with what actually went wrong in Philadelphia over the past year. From the selection of Jalen Hurts to the reports of falling out of favor in the Eagles locker room, Wentz's initial press conference with the Colts will be interesting.

It's been a long time since the NFL world has heard from Wentz, but that stretch has ended if you're one of his new Colts teammates.