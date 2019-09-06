Carson Wentz reacts to Eagles offensive line's 'Body Issue' shoot: 'I'm shocked'

The men charged with protecting Carson Wentz on Sundays shed their uniforms and bared all for ESPN The Magazine's 2019 "Body Issue," posing nude outside of Lincoln Financial Field over the summer, but it's unlikely we'll ever see Wentz do the same.

Given a first look at some of his teammates' revealing shots in a recent one-on-one with the Eagles' Dave Spadaro, the fourth-year quarterback made it clear those kinds of photo shoots aren't for him.

"Yeah, no, I don't plan on (doing) it," Wentz said, shaking his head and holding back laughs. "I don't ever want to journey down that path."

Of the Eagles' starting five offensive linemen, only left tackle Jason Peters wasn't part of the ESPN shoot, which occurred in June and had the blockers covering up with small props like foam fingers and bald eagle masks. Left guard Isaac Seumalo, center Jason Kelce, right guard Brandon Brooks, right tackle Lane Johnson and Peters backup Halapoulivaati Vaitai made their "Body Issue" debuts as part of this year's magazine -- the last printed edition of the annual special. And Wentz was more than a little surprised to learn about it.

"For one, they're way too close to each other," he said upon seeing the first pictures. "I don't know how they managed to all be straight-faced ... I'm shocked. You know, a guy like Lane, I'm not surprised he's out there, but some of these other guys, I'm real surprised."

Wentz sounded confident in guessing that Johnson "definitely organized the whole thing," and the outspoken right tackle admitted as much in a behind-the-scenes video for ESPN, with Kelce also noting that Lane was the guy who was "really pushing for it."