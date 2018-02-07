Carson Wentz replaces Mike Pence as keynote speaker for National Prayer Breakfast

If you think you've had the best week in the world, you might want to check with Carson Wentz first.

The MVP candidate and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback had to watch Sunday's Super Bowl LII from the sidelines, but he still ended his 2017 season as a monumental reason the Birds won their first-ever Lombardi Trophy, collecting a ring in the process. On Tuesday, Wentz then gave a separate ring away, announcing that he's getting married.

And on Wednesday, with the Eagles' victory parade a day away, the second-year signal-caller was pegged as the keynote speaker for Thursday's National Prayer Breakfast, replacing U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Consistently vocal about his Christian faith, which plays a part in the foundation that earned him a Humanitarian Award this year, Wentz will be following in the footsteps of Mother Theresa and Tony Blair, former prime minister of the United Kingdom, when he speaks at the breakfast, which has been an annual Washington, D.C., tradition since 1953, with more than 3,000 guests, including the U.S. president and Congress, typically in attendance.

It was North Dakota Rep. Kevin Cramer who announced Wentz as the speaker via KXJB-TV on Wednesday. Pence had originally been scheduled to speak alongside President Donald Trump, but he is now set to travel to Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics.