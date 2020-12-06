The Philadelphia Eagles are in a state of turmoil, with franchise quarterback Carson Wentz in the center of the organizational mess as the team has reservations about his future. As if Wentz needed any more pressure on him in the coming weeks, the Eagles are "on a short leash" with the quarterback, leading to more talk regarding whether or not the team will actually give Jalen Hurts significant playing time, per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

"We think he's lost his confidence," a source inside the Eagles reportedly told Glazer. "Even though he says no, we see (the presence of Jalen Hurts) being an issue. You look at the other side with the Packers selection of Jordan Love, he looked at it as a challenge."

Wentz's struggles are well-known across the league. The Eagles quarterback completed 64.4% of his passes and threw for 81 touchdowns to just 21 interceptions from 2017 to 2019, compiling a 98.3 passer rating. In 2020, Wentz has completed just 58.1% of his passes with 16 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions and a 73.4 passer rating. Wentz averaged 260.2 pass yards per game and 7.2 yards per attempt from 2017 to 2019, but those numbers fell to 231 pass yards per game and 6.0 yards per attempt this year. Wentz ranks second-to-last in the league in completion percentage and third-to-last in interception percentage, yards per attempt, and passer rating this season, continuing his downfall into one of the game's worst quarterbacks in 2020.

This comes on the heels of Eagles head coach Doug Pederson reportedly being on the hot seat, given that he has no assurance from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie that his job is secure. Wentz also has taken accountability for his poor play in addressing the team, but it may be too little too late.

The Eagles want to see performance on the field -- along with results. If Wentz can't turn his season around or continues to turn the football over at an alarming rate, the Eagles may actually go to Hurts for a significant number of snaps. Of course last time Philadelphia hinted at switching to Hurts, he played two snaps in a Week 12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.