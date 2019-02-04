Carson Wentz says his personality 'ain't going to change' after reportedly being called out by unnamed teammates

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a strange ride over these past couple years.

Carson Wentz led the team to a spectacular start to the 2017 season and emerged as an MVP candidate, but then tore his ACL late in the year. Nick Foles then stepped in and led the team to its first Super Bowl victory. Foles began the 2018 season as the Eagles' starter as Wentz continued his rehab, but struggled on the field. Upon his return Wentz looked pretty good, but not necessarily quite as great as he had a year before -- which is to be expected. But when Wentz went down with another late-year injury, Foles again sparkled and led the Eagles back to the playoffs.

During that late-season run, there was a report at PhillyVoice that painted Wentz in a negative light:

"Indeed, sources describe Wentz as 'incredibly hard working,' 'determined,' and 'highly intelligent.' But the true Wentz is more nuanced and complicated, with sources describing him as 'selfish,' 'uncompromising, 'egotistical,' one who plays 'favorites,' and doesn't like to be 'questioned,' one who needs to 'practice what he preaches' and fails 'to take accountability.'

In the wake of that report, several Eagles players defended Wentz.

Carson is a great teammate and great player we are all behind him 100% he's our guy and will come back and prove the world wrong," Fletcher Cox said. "Don't believe everything you read!!! Carson has been nothing but a GREAT person, GREAT teammate and GREAT leader since Day 1," Zach Ertz wrote. "Carson has been and is our leader and our QB. Y'all know where to find me if you have any issues," Lane Johnson stated.

Now, Wentz himself has finally responded, in a wide-ranging interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer. Here's his full response to the report:

"I heard it that morning. [An Eagles official] actually sent it over to me and I was, like, I just read it and I was a little confused, I guess. It's never obviously fun to read your name being thrown around like that, but at the end of the day, try not to stress about it too much and let the media or the perception of other dictate who I am. I know who I am, first of all. I know how I carry myself, I know I'm not perfect, I know I have flaws. So I'm not going to sit here and say it was inaccurate and completely made up, I'm not going to do that. But at the end of the day, I will say our locker room is really close. If there were guys that had issues, in hindsight, I wish we could have just talked about them. But, again, I don't know how that all happened and everything with that. "Again, it's never fun to read, but to extent, you look at it and be like, 'well, if someone did have this perception of me, why? What have I done wrong? What can I get better at? I realize I have my shortcomings. Yes, I can be selfish. I think we all have selfishness inside of us. There's human elements to that, that I really look at and say, 'well, I can get better.' I always say I can be better on the field, off the field, how I carry myself. But I didn't want to make it bigger than … I think everyone probably ran with it different ways and I just kind of said, 'look, I'm just going to live my life our here and I'm going to let that kind of shape out how it may.' Honestly, I haven't really read what's been happening since. Again, it's not fun to read, but you try to take what you can from it and be better, I guess."

Additionally, Wentz noted that his personality is unlikely to change, even if the reports about his perceived selfishness are indeed true.

"Yeah, I think for one, I'm 26 years old; my personality, to some extent, ain't going to change," he said. "What's gotten me here, what's gotten me successful, I'm not going to say, 'Oh, now I'm going to have this free-spirited, Cali-guy vibe.' That's just not going to change. So to answer your question, I think you're to some extent correct. The Type-A mindset – there's things to learn, there's a fine line. Any time you're a Type-A guy, there's a fine line being pushy and shovy and humble and humility and walking that line. Definitely learning to navigate that always and never trying to look down on anybody or make it seem like I'm better than anybody. But at the same time, as a Type-A, so-to-speak, confident person that's confident in off-the-field things and then on the field with what we like, that's not going to change. That's not going to go anywhere. I think that's something that is a positive if used correctly, yes."

The Eagles are extraordinarily likely to move forward with Wentz as their starter. He has been too good, at too young an age, for them not to do that. But it's possible they'll make some changes to either the offense or their locker room in order to make things run more smoothly in the future.