Carson Wentz says 'it's going to be close' about his readiness to start in Week 1

If there's any team in the league that can feel comfortable about its starting quarterback taking as long as he needs to get back on the field fully healthy, it's probably the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carson Wentz is the team's starter, and for good reason: he was an inner-circle MVP candidate last year before he tore his ACL in December. But once Wentz went down, backup Nick Foles came in and played so well that the Eagles won the Super Bowl -- and Foles won Super Bowl MVP.

Philly kept Foles around this offseason and he'll serve as Wentz's backup once the starter gets back on the field. But that might not be the case by Week 1. Even though Wentz has been doing some activity in training camp and apparently looks good physically, it doesn't appear certain that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season.

"I obviously would love to be out there. That's been my goal all offseason ever since the injury," Wentz himself said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. "It's going to be close. It's going to be close. I'm still eyeing that date. At the end of the day, it's not just my decision. There's coaches and doctors that really have the final say. I really like where I'm at and time will tell here."

Obviously, the Eagles want their starter on the field for as much of the season as possible, but it's more important that Wentz stay healthy and able to play far into the future than that he start Week 1 of the 2018 campaign. He's the future of the team and the reason they should expect to contend for a long time, so they've got reason to be cautious. Still, Wentz feels like he's making progress, and it's possible he could be ready in time for the season.

"My knee feels really good," he said. "Rehab and everything has been going great. Every day it feels a little better out there. I really like where I'm at so it's just a be patient thing."

The Eagles have the luxury of patience, and that's largely because they can feel confident in their backup. That's a good place to be.