Carson Wentz tells Eagles teammates to 'keep believing' as they trailed by 14 at half before rallying to win

Things were looking bleak for Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trailing 17-3 at halftime to the two-win Giants, Wentz and the Eagles were down to two healthy receivers for the second half after losing Alshon Jeffery to an injury during the first half. Despite the deficit and the mounting injuries, Wentz and his teammates scored the game's final 20 points, including the game-winning points in overtime. The Eagles' 23-20 win improved Philadelphia's record to 6-7 while keeping them firmly in the hunt to win the NFC East division title.

Wentz, who has endured an up-and-down season, was firing on all cylinders in the second half. After throwing for less than 100 yards in the first half, Wentz threw for 228 yards in the second half alone that included a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Zach Ertz. Wentz completed all four of his attempts on the game's final drive before hitting Ertz for the game-winning score.

As well as Wentz played, it may have been his halftime message to his teammates that made the biggest difference.

"Just keep believing, keep believing," Wentz said of his halftime message to his teammates, who saw their three-game losing streak come to an end. "It's time to make a decision on how this is gonna define us tonight. Obviously, we knew it was not our first half. That was a rough one; that was an ugly one. But we just said, 'Hey, keep believing, keep staying together.' Defense is gonna take care of their piece, which they did, and we were able to do enough offensively to get this win."

Wentz, during his postgame press conference, was reminded of the Eagles' first loss of the season, a 24-20 decision in Atlanta back in Week 2. Unlike that game, when the Eagles were unable to overcome a first half deficit as well as a rash of injuries, Philadelphia was able to come together while completing the comeback Monday night.

What has changed within the team that allowed the Eagles to make sure history didn't repeat itself Monday night?

"That's a good question," Wentz said. "Guys stepped up (Monday night). We realized that our backs were against the wall. The first half was obviously very ugly. We just stayed together and guys made plays. It was huge for us."

After punting on their first two drives of the second half, the Eagles scored on three of their final five drives of the game. Despite playing without with usual complement of receivers, Wentz and the Eagles found ways to score points. Running back Boston Scott, a sixth round pick in the 2018 draft, tallied five touches on the Eagles' first scoring drive of the second half that included his two-yard touchdown run. On their second scoring drive of the half, after throwing safe, conservative passes on their previous drive, Wentz opened it up a little, hitting JJ Arcega-Whiteside for 22 yards and tight end Dallas Goedert for 28 yards on the ensuing play. The two completions set up Wentz's first touchdown pass to Ertz, who led the way with 91 yards receiving on nine receptions.

The Eagles also received a solid performance from receiver Boston Scott, who caught six passes for 69 yards after moving to the X spot after the injury to Jeffery.

Wentz, who looked much more comfortable in the second half, was asked if he changed anything from a mechanical standpoint as the second half began.

"No, I think it just being confident as the game went on," he said. "And at the same time, guys are getting open (and) making plays. Coach (Doug Pederson) was dialing it up and giving us the best chance to succeed. Coach called a great second half and gave us enough to win this game."

Wentz, on more than one occasion, praised his defense for their role in Sunday's win. After allowing two touchdown passes to Giants wideout Darius Slayton in the first half, the Eagles shut out the Giants after halftime. Conversely, the Giants' defense appeared to commit a critical error on the game's final play that allowed the Wentz to make the game-winning throw.

"I'm not really sure what happened," Wentz said when asked how Ertz was so wide open on the play. "I'd probably cover Ertz in the red zone. I think they had some miscommunications there when we brought him in motion. It was a sweet way to win."

Any win is sweet right now if you are Wentz and the Eagles, who, despite their sub-.500 record, can still capture a division title and playoff spot with three games left in the regular season.

"It's huge for us," Wentz said of the comeback win. "Obviously, we realize that it was a sloppy game for a while, but the way guys just hung tough and stayed together, more importantly. Obviously, we dealt with some injuries and other guys stepping up. That was huge."