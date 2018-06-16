Carson Wentz throwing well at Eagles minicamp, but not yet cleared for full activity

Philadelphia Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz is still in the process of rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered late last season and has not yet been cleared for full activity, but things are looking up lately. According to a report from Kalyn Kahler of The MMQB, Wentz seemed to be moving and throwing freely at Eagles minicamp practices this past week.

During Philadelphia's practices this week, it was clear that at least one player has already moved well beyond the Eagles' Super Bowl season. Now six months removed from ACL surgery, quarterback Carson Wentz is running and throwing without hesitation. In practices this week, he looked mobile in the pocket, and his mechanics looked much the same, which he says is because he threw from a seated position early in rehab when he was still unable to move. Aside from a brace he wore on his left knee, his injury was invisible.

The Eagles have yet to set a specific timetable for Wentz's return, but the quarterback seems to be moving along in his recovery and seems somewhat optimistic about being ready in time for training camp.

"It's a fluid process," Wentz said, per The MMQB. "Time will tell when camp comes around … The biggest thing is to keep pushing along until I am cleared. As you can see out here I am doing quite a bit. Obviously the biggest last hurdle is going to be the contact part."

The Eagles would obviously love to have Wentz fully healthy, but they have to feel pretty good about their backup quarterback situation in the event that he's not ready to go at the start of the year. After all, Nick Foles did just lead them to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots. It's difficult to think of a team more well-equipped to handle the absence of its preferred starter right now, but given how Wentz seems to be progressing, they may not have to worry about handling his unavailability.