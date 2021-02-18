The Bears appear to have kicked the tires on potentially acquiring Carson Wentz, but ultimately decided to pass, paving the way for the Eagles to execute the trade that is now sending the quarterback to Indianapolis. According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, Chicago did their homework on Wentz but never officially sent an offer Philadelphia's way.

For as long as Wentz was on the block, it was widely assumed to be a two-team race between the Bears and Colts. At one point, Chicago was even looked at as the front runner to acquire Wentz, with Albert Breer of the MMQB reporting that there were those within the Bears coaching staff -- which features former Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo -- who believed they could fix the quarterback situation after a dreadful 2020 campaign.

While there appeared to be interest coming from Chicago's end, the feeling may not have been mutual with Wentz, which is likely what prevented the organization from sending a formal offer in. If he's not going to commit to the franchise, why send Philly a ton of assets? With Indianapolis, Wentz will be playing for head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles offensive coordinator during the most productive period of the QB's career in Philadelphia.

With that kind of familiarity and an opportunity to join a team that is coming off a playoff berth in 2020 sitting there with the Colts, it's no surprise to learn that Lucas Oil Stadium was the preferred destination. As teams like Chicago possess that knowledge, it's hard for any club outside of the Colts to go all-in on acquiring Wentz so long as he has eyes elsewhere. On the other side of the coin, it was wise for Indy to hold its ground and not bid against themselves.

With Wentz no longer an option, the Bears -- who still have Nick Foles on the roster for 2021 -- will continue to do their homework on quarterbacks across the league and look for an upgrade at the position this offseason as Mitchell Trubisky prepares to hit unrestricted free agency.