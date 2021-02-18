Carson Wentz is heading to Indianapolis, but only after the Colts had already inquired about Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The Colts were among the teams that had contacted the Raiders about Carr's availability, according to Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. After reportedly being told that Carr was not available, the Colts executed a deal that brought Wentz to Indianapolis in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick.

While the Colts ended up with Wentz, the Raiders continue to stick with Carr, who has two seasons left on his five-year, $125 million extension. The soon-to-be 30-year-old Carr is coming off of a 2020 season that saw him complete 67.3% of his throws for 4,103 yards with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Carr's play helped Las Vegas jump out to a 6-3 start before faltering to a 2-5 finish.

A 2014 second-round pick, Carr is 47-63 as the Raiders' starting quarterback. He earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2015-17, and was in the MVP conversation before suffering a season-ending injury 15 games into the 2016 season. Carr went 12-3 as a starter that season while leading the Raiders to the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2002.

After an underwhelming 2017 season, Carr has enjoyed considerable success under Jon Gruden. In their first season working together, Carr completed nearly 69% of his passes while eclipsing the 4,000-yard barrier for the first time. In 2019, Carr topped the 70% completion mark while throwing 21 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Last season, Carr again threw for over 4,000 yards while tossing 27 touchdowns against just nine interceptions. Carr's favorite target has been tight end Darren Waller, who last season caught 107 passes for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. Carr has also been complemented by running back Josh Jacobs, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2020.

While Carr will return for his eighth season with the Raiders, the Colts will have a new starting quarterback for a third consecutive season. In Wentz, the Colts are getting a 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback with 68 regular-season starts under his belt. Like Carr, Wentz was also on the precipice of winning league MVP before an injury prematurely ended his 2017 season. Wentz endured another injury-marred season in 2018 before becoming the first Eagles' quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in 2019. He led the Eagles to the playoffs that season before suffering another injury during Philadelphia's wild-card loss to the Seahawks.

Wentz will be reunited in Indianapolis with coach Frank Reich, who served as Wentz's first offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. The duo will now try to help the Colts move beyond the wild-card round for the first time since 2018.