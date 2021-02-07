There's already been one blockbuster NFL quarterback trade this offseason, and it didn't even wait for Super Bowl LV to pass before it blasted off into the stratosphere. What made it that much more potent is that it involved two QBs as opposed to just one, with former first-overall picks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff switching seats in a deal struck between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, and soon it could be Carson Wentz who takes center stage in a trade transaction.

That could reportedly happen as early as the days following Super Bowl LV, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. A deal that soon would be a rapid about-face from the Eagles' initial stance of supposedly being uninterested in parting ways with Wentz.

It's no secret there's a rift between the once-starter and the club, the latter having since fired head coach Doug Pederson, and it was allegedly because he didn't see eye to eye with the front office on making Wentz the starter in 2021. Since then, and for a long time now, the future of Wentz has been up in the air and was also a talking point in interviews with head coach candidates. The team landed on Nick Sirianni as Pederson's successor, but even Sirianni says the matter is out of his hands.

Wentz reportedly wants out of Philly, but the front office has drawn a hard line in the sand and is refusing to budge on any thoughts of trading him -- but former Eagles signal-caller Donovan McNabb believes they should relent and move on. He doesn't know that it'll happen, though, specifically pointing at the team's executive vice president and general manager as to why.

"Yes, but the problem is Howie [Roseman] is so tied to him, that his job pretty much is on the line for this," McNabb said recently on The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio. "When people are questioning how he even still is working as the GM, when he lost his GM job with Chip Kelly, then they brought him back with Doug [Pederson]. It helped him win the Super Bowl, but you haven't done nothing since. So the question is, you fired Doug but he still has his job?

"So Carson is tied to the hip with him. If they trade Carson, then that puts a little gasoline around Howie that something has to be done or you gotta get a great trade for Carson to help you out."

There's obviously a market for Wentz that's helping to coax Roseman and the Eagles into waving goodbye to a quarterback they awarded a four-year, $128 million contract with $107 million guaranteed under two years ago. They've reportedly been fielding calls from teams who'd like to discuss a trade with them for Wentz -- something teams who are hellbent on not making a trade wouldn't do -- but if their goal is to drive up the asking price with a hardline stance, it may not pay off as massively as they hope.

Fact is, suitors would have to be willing to not only give up assets for Wentz, but they'd also have to take on his mammoth contract for the right to do so. This type of ask will likely drive down the haul the Eagles might receive in return, but first they have to budge and it looks like they will.

It's now all about seeing just how far they can push the bargaining chip as they face a decision between a disgruntled Wentz and former second-round pick Jalen Hurts, who beat out Wentz for the job as QB1 in December. And if their mind isn't already made up -- considering they recently hired Hurts' former QB coach -- it feels like they're pretty close to it, with one final big swing from a team possibly on the horizon.



Wentz wants out and might get his wish, and may soon know where his new home could be.