Most of the NFL's 32 teams have their starting quarterbacks in place for the 2023 season. But one of the most polarizing names at the position remains without a team altogether, in Carson Wentz. After mercurial one-year stints with the Colts and Commanders, the former MVP candidate is still a free agent as teams kick off their offseason programs, though he's reportedly open to a backup job.

ESPN reported recently that Wentz has received interest but isn't in a hurry to sign with a new team. The natural translation is that the QB's market has been milder than he expected, which isn't a surprise. Though the former first-round pick was productive early in his time with the Eagles, he's been one of the NFL's most erratic signal-callers of the last three years.

So where, exactly, might he end up in 2023? The truth is his best path to a job probably lies in a potential training camp or preseason injury, if a team loses its veteran backup and needs emergency help. In the meantime, here are three logical landing spots:

Tampa Bay is throwing multiple darts at QB after Tom Brady's retirement, but they're not expensive ones: Baker Mayfield, the apparent favorite to open the year under center, is owed just $1.7 million in 2023, less than most backups. Former second-rounder Kyle Trask, who's played just one NFL game, is due $1.5M. And ex-Rams backup John Wolford rounds it out at $1M. If their open competition for the top job proves more troubling than anticipated, it's worth noting that executive Bruce Arians was once an outspoken fan of Wentz's physical tools and "linebacker mentality."

Green Bay just spent a fifth-round pick on 24-year-old Penn State product Sean Clifford, but as it currently stands, they're set to enter 2023 with new starter Jordan Love backed up by two guys with exactly zero NFL snaps. Third-stringer Danny Etling has only seen preseason action. Even if they trust Love to shine in his debut as Aaron Rodgers' successor, they could stand to have veteran insurance. And for Wentz, a move to Green Bay would keep him in the Midwestern atmosphere he prefers.

Arizona's new regime has gone above and beyond to endorse Kyler Murray as its franchise QB, but the former No. 1 pick may be unavailable for a big chunk of 2023 as he recovers from an ACL tear, while backup Colt McCoy is going on 37 and coming off his own injuries. In rebuild mode, they may be content with rookie Clayton Thune and reserves Jeff Driskel and David Blough beyond that, but Wentz probably offers the best chance to stay competitive. New coach Jonathan Gannon joined the Eagles before Wentz's departure back in 2021, and the QB has a couple of ex-Philly teammates here in Corey Clement and close friend Zach Ertz.