The Philadelphia Eagles lacked speed on offense last season, a problem the franchise thought it partially rectified when it acquired DeSean Jackson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jackson was excellent -- in the 65 snaps he played -- but his sports hernia injury led to a lack of a deep threat in Philadelphia's offense for the majority of the season.

Philadelphia's offense suffered as a result, as Carson Wentz threw just six passes that went for over 40 yards on the season. Jackson was the recipient of two of them -- both in Week 1 -- while Miles Sanders had two, Nelson Agholor one, and Deontay Burnett one.

One of those receivers (Agholor) isn't in Philadelphia anymore and the other one is a long shot to make the roster (Burnett). This prompted the Eagles to add more speed at the wide receiver position, adding a dimension to the offense Wentz is excited about.

"I would love to see us have some more explosive plays," Wentz said in a conference call with reporters. "We had a lot of long drives last year, and obviously hopefully getting DeSean back and some of these younger guys can help lend itself to some more explosive plays.

"Maybe we don't always have to put together 15-play drives, but if that's what we've got to do, that's what we've got to do. But I'd love to see more explosive plays."

The Eagles added Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins in the draft to help with more of those explosive plays downfield. Marquise Goodwin was also acquired via trade, but he opted out of the 2019 season due to COVID-19 concerns. With Alshon Jeffery on the active/PUP list -- and likely out to start the season -- the Eagles will rely on the downfield threat of Jackson and the three rookies to add a new wrinkle to the passing game.

Add in the receiving threat of Sanders (10.2 yards per catch) and Boston Scott (8.5 YPC) in the backfield and the Eagles evolve from one of the slowest offenses in the NFL into one of the fastest.

The early results of the rookies are in, and Wentz is already impressed.

"My first impressions is all three of them, they can roll," Wentz said. "They're quick. They're fast, natural ball catchers, so I'm excited for all those guys.

"They all have a great chance to help this team right away this year, even in Week 1 and so, not to put too much pressure on those guys, but I'm excited to see how they develop here over the next couple of weeks."