Carson Wentz wants to make sure the Eagles don't overlook their Week 17 opponent

The Philadelphia Eagles had their backs against the wall throughout the month of December and they've fought through anything that has come their way. Quarterback Carson Wentz is making sure their mentality doesn't change after Philadelphia had its biggest win of the season against the Dallas Cowboys that gave the Eagles first place in the NFC East.

Philadelphia still has to defeat the New York Giants in Week 17 to clinch the division. The Giants may be a 4-11 team, but they racked up 552 total yards and a season-high 41 points in an overtime win over the Washington Redskins in Week 16. The same Giants team held a 14-point lead over the Eagles just three weeks ago before squandering it in overtime -- of course that came with Eli Manning at quarterback. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who is fresh off a record-breaking five-touchdown and zero interception performance, will start for the Giants against the Eagles this time around.

"Obviously everyone's excited about this win, but hey, we have one more. We have to go win one more. We've won nothing yet, but we're excited for the opportunity," Wentz said after the Eagles' 17-9 win over the Cowboys. "It's in our own hands to go take it, and we're excited for it."

The Eagles trailed the Cowboys by a game in the NFC East with a 5-7 record after an embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. Philadelphia has won three straight games since, all against NFC East opponents. In addition to the overtime win over the Giants, the Eagles defeated the Redskins in the final minute to set up the first-place showdown with the Cowboys.

Philadelphia needs a win over New York or a Dallas loss to Washington in Week 17 to seal the NFC East and the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs. If the Eagles lose to the Giants, a Cowboys win over the Redskins would give Dallas the division crown.

"[We have to] just get back on and prepare the same way we always do and have no letdowns," Wentz said. "It's going to take the leaders to make sure we're emphasizing that point. But at the same time, even just talking to a lot of the guys in the locker room, I can already feel that. I can already feel that no one's complacent now or feels like we won anything. We have to go prove it again, and we're excited for it."

The Eagles still remain hungry as they look to advance to the playoffs for the third consecutive year. This would mark the first time the franchise has accomplished this feat since 2008-2010. Ending a four-game losing streak to the Cowboys was a part of the journey, but the quest hasn't been fulfilled.

There's still one more win to go.

"I will tell you this: these guys in the locker room, they're focused on next week already," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. "That's kind of the conversation that is taking place in the locker room, even after this game.

"I want them to enjoy this and their families this week. That's what this time of the year is for. But at the same time, we still have some unfinished business and that's what they're talking about. So that's exciting for me as a coach to know that's where their mind is at. I can help them out with the schedule and all that this week, but I'm excited for them."