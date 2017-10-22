Carson Wentz wears bracelet in touching tribute to 9-year-old cancer victim

The Eagles quarterback honors Lukas "The Dutch Destroyer" Kusters after the latter's battle with cancer

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles have modeled a winning strategy on more than just the football field in 2017, and that was clear once again Sunday, as ESPN aired the story behind the quarterback's game-day tributes to a 9-year-old Eagles fan and cancer victim.

As previously documented by PhillyVoice, Wentz has played every game this season with a bracelet that reads "The Dutch Destroyer," a nickname for Lukas Kusters, a boy who had been fighting a form of muscular cancer.

Kusters had grown up an Eagles fan and was a prominent youth football player himself before being diagnosed with cancer, and Wentz, as shown in ESPN's "SC Featured" special, delivered a personal word of encouragement to Kusters through a video. Later, just weeks before the 9-year-old fan passed away, Wentz and some Eagles teammates welcomed Kusters to the team's NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia.

There's so many reasons why I love playing this game of football. But one of the most humbling and incredible opportunities that I've been blessed with is the ability to meet people like this. This is Lukas Kusters-- also known as "The Dutch Destroyer" on the football field! Lukas is 9 years old and is battling a tumor and cancer and things aren't looking great. It's kids like this who inspire me. This kid has been a fighter for a year and a half and has never given up hope. I can't even fathom going through that at the age of 9. Nor could I fathom being one of his many incredible family members-- having to watch their brother/son go through something that heart-wrenching. Lukas' wish was to meet me and hang out with me.... so, yesterday, @jhicks_3 and I had the awesome opportunity of showing Lukas and his family around the facility-- including the locker room (which his mom wasn't allowed in-- sorry mom!), and we got to eat lunch with all of them. We were able to bring the entire family joy in one of the most painful situations life can throw at you. It's such a humbling experience and I can't thank God enough for giving me this platform. I know sometimes things in life don't always make sense-- but I do know that the Lord has a plan-- as hard as it can be to see and understand at times. I don't know why this family and this little boy are experiencing this, but they are attacking it with all they have and that is the most honorable thing they can do. I will continue praying for a miracle for the Kuster family and the little "Dutch Destroyer"-- and I hope all of you out there will join me in those prayers-- cuz they are needed. "And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus." -Philippians 4:7

A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) on

It was during that visit when Kusters gave Wentz a token of his appreciation, a "Dutch Destroyer" bracelet -- the same one Wentz has proudly been wearing this season.

The entire ESPN piece on the touching story ran at 9 a.m. ET Sunday.

