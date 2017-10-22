Carson Wentz wears bracelet in touching tribute to 9-year-old cancer victim

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles have modeled a winning strategy on more than just the football field in 2017, and that was clear once again Sunday, as ESPN aired the story behind the quarterback's game-day tributes to a 9-year-old Eagles fan and cancer victim.

As previously documented by PhillyVoice, Wentz has played every game this season with a bracelet that reads "The Dutch Destroyer," a nickname for Lukas Kusters, a boy who had been fighting a form of muscular cancer.

Kusters had grown up an Eagles fan and was a prominent youth football player himself before being diagnosed with cancer, and Wentz, as shown in ESPN's "SC Featured" special, delivered a personal word of encouragement to Kusters through a video. Later, just weeks before the 9-year-old fan passed away, Wentz and some Eagles teammates welcomed Kusters to the team's NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia.

It was during that visit when Kusters gave Wentz a token of his appreciation, a "Dutch Destroyer" bracelet -- the same one Wentz has proudly been wearing this season.

The entire ESPN piece on the touching story ran at 9 a.m. ET Sunday.