Carson Wentz wears bracelet in touching tribute to 9-year-old cancer victim
The Eagles quarterback honors Lukas "The Dutch Destroyer" Kusters after the latter's battle with cancer
Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles have modeled a winning strategy on more than just the football field in 2017, and that was clear once again Sunday, as ESPN aired the story behind the quarterback's game-day tributes to a 9-year-old Eagles fan and cancer victim.
As previously documented by PhillyVoice, Wentz has played every game this season with a bracelet that reads "The Dutch Destroyer," a nickname for Lukas Kusters, a boy who had been fighting a form of muscular cancer.
Kusters had grown up an Eagles fan and was a prominent youth football player himself before being diagnosed with cancer, and Wentz, as shown in ESPN's "SC Featured" special, delivered a personal word of encouragement to Kusters through a video. Later, just weeks before the 9-year-old fan passed away, Wentz and some Eagles teammates welcomed Kusters to the team's NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia.
It was during that visit when Kusters gave Wentz a token of his appreciation, a "Dutch Destroyer" bracelet -- the same one Wentz has proudly been wearing this season.
The entire ESPN piece on the touching story ran at 9 a.m. ET Sunday.
-
Timberlake returning to the Super Bowl
Justin Timberlake is headed back to perform at the Super Bowl for the first time in 14 yea...
-
Falcons fan wears 'We led by 25' jersey
Let the trolling begin
-
Did Burfict kick Steelers player?
Burfict could be facing his second suspension of the 2017 season
-
Timberlake close to SB halftime deal
J.T. is reportedly set to bring sexy back to the Super Bowl stage
-
Falcons-Patriots: Score, live updates
Eight months after 28-3 happened in Super Bowl LI, the Falcons and Patriots meet again in Week...
-
Week 7 updates: Steelers get tricky
Everything you need to know for Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season is here
Add a Comment