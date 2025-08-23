It's not just wide receiver help the Minnesota Vikings are after. One day after closing their 2025 preseason, the NFC North contenders are hosting journeyman quarterback Carson Wentz for a free agent workout, as ESPN reported. It's the clearest sign yet that coach Kevin O'Connell and Co. are not satisfied with the current insurance behind first-time starter J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy, 22, is locked in as the starter in Minnesota after an uneven but altogether promising summer, but things behind him are murky. Sam Howell, the former Washington Commanders starter, was acquired via trade with the Seattle Seahawks as a would-be No. 2. And he flashed a lively arm in training camp. His energy didn't translate to steadiness, however, as evidenced by an erratic preseason in which he put the ball in harm's way and was generally outperformed by undrafted rookie Max Brosmer.

Wentz, meanwhile, profiles as a perfect Plan B, even at the last minute.

Easily the most accomplished quarterback still available, he's become increasingly selective about his backup opportunities in recent years, waiting until December of the 2023 season to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, then joining the Kansas City Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes' top reserve in 2024. He told CBS Sports before Super Bowl LIX this February that he's at "peace" in basically any role at this stage of his career, and the Vikings would represent another chance for him to latch onto a contender.

Set aside the fact Wentz was born and raised in the Midwest, growing up a Vikings fan. Or the fact he'd instantly reclaim local affection as a former North Dakota State star. He's also got tangible value to Minnesota. He could relate to McCarthy as a former top draft pick returning to a major spotlight after a serious injury. He offers extensive starting experience, appearing in close to 100 games throughout his nine-year NFL career. He's still got unteachable size (6-5, 237) and starting-caliber arm talent.

Perhaps best of all, he's got a connection to the O'Connell offense, given that he spent the back half of 2023 learning under Rams coach Sean McVay. O'Connell, remember, got his job as the Vikings' head coach after serving as McVay's offensive coordinator in Los Angeles. And it was in that system where Wentz enjoyed some of his finest recent work, stepping in as a Week 18 starter to relieve Matthew Stafford before the Rams' 2023 playoff run and scoring three total touchdowns. Another connection: Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown previously shared a room with Wentz in 2019, when the former served as Wentz's backup.

O'Connell has a reputation for maximizing the signal-callers at his disposal -- even those whose own reputations have taken a hit. Look no further than Sam Darnold in 2024. And yes, there's no doubt this season is all about McCarthy. But why not take a chance on another reclamation project behind J.J.? O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah were willing to do just that with Howell, before learning fairly quickly they might be better suited with an even more experienced fallback option.

Considering where Wentz got his start in the football world, it feels like this one was destined to occur.