Carson Wentz is still a man without a team. As teams wrap up mandatory minicamp and head into the summer break before training camp, the veteran quarterback remains on the free agent market. Nevertheless, Wentz wants and intends to play this coming season, per ESPN, and has been keeping fresh by spending time in Tampa working with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. Wentz has reportedly been throwing and studying film with Gruden as he waits for his next opportunity.

Last month, a report noted that Wentz would be open to a backup role. That same report highlighted that the veteran was in no rush to sign with a team, despite receiving some interest. Instead, he planned to wait to see what develops, which seems like it could continue into training camp considering teams will largely be off for the next month.

Wentz was released by the Commanders after a disappointing lone season with the organization after being acquired in a trade from Indianapolis. Wentz played eight games for Washington and the club went 2-5 in his seven starts. He missed substantial time due to a finger injury he suffered in Week 6. Upon coming back and retaining a start in Week 17 -- a game where he threw three interceptions -- Wentz was benched for the regular-season finale.

Carson Wentz WAS • QB • #11 CMP% 62.3 YDs 1755 TD 11 INT 9 YD/Att 6.36 View Profile

Before his stint with the Commanders, Wentz was with the Colts for the 2021 season where he produced lackluster results, including a Week 18 loss to the Jaguars that ousted Indy from playoff contention and ultimately sparked the end of his short tenure with the franchise. Wentz initially entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles and was in MVP conversations in 2017 before suffering a torn ACL in Week 14. That season, backup Nick Foles would lead the organization to its first-ever Super Bowl title while Wentz was on injured reserve.

For his career, Wentz is 46-45-1 as a starter and has completed 62.6% of his passes, and has an 89.3 passer rating.

As for Gruden, who resigned as the Raiders head coach in 2021 after insensitive emails he sent were uncovered during a league investigation into the then-Washington Football Team's workplace misconduct allegations, has been busy this offseason. On top of working alongside Wentz, Gruden reportedly spent time in New Orleans helping his former quarterback, Derek Carr, transition to the Saints offense.