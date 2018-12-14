Carson Wentz's back injury appears serious, so why can't the Eagles medical staff get it together?
Between the Eagles and Sixers, it seems like nothing is going right on the injury front for Philly
There's a big mystery around Carson Wentz's back right now. It appears that, to some degree, the Eagles medical staff misdiagnosed an injury and him stressing it could cause him to miss the rest of the season. However, there are conflicting reports on just how much the medical staff knew, and if the situation could be prevented.
Wentz hasn't looked like himself after what looked like an MVP-caliber campaign last season before it was derailed by injury. The Eagles have struggled this season and are coping with an industrial-grade Super Bowl hangover, and it doesn't look like things are getting much better. The Eagles take on the Rams on Sunday night, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free). With Wentz's apparent misdiagnosis, it raises the question about why between the Eagles and the 76ers, they can't seem to keep their guys healthy and sufficiently rehabbed.
On Friday's "Kanell and Bell," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about how common it is for players to seek outside evaluation for injuries as Wentz is doing. They also talk about the conflicting reports on what the staff was aware of, and why the Eagles and 76ers seem to have this ongoing issue with diagnosing their young star players.
