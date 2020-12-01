Fans who bet on the Seahawks to cover their 6.5-point spread (via William Hill Sportsbook) on Monday night had to be feeling good after Jason Myers' third field goal gave Seattle a 23-9 lead over the Eagles with 1:14 left. The Eagles' offense, after all, had struggled to move the ball up until that point in the game, as Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz had thrown for just 157 yards on 41 attempts during the game's first 58 minutes and 46 seconds.

But after Boston Scott returned the ensuing kickoff 40 yards, Wentz moved the Eagles to the Seahawks' 33-yard-line with 12 seconds left. From there, Wentz's Hail Mary was caught by tight end Richard Rodgers, who cut the Eagles' deficit to eight points. The Eagles then beat the spread after Miles Sanders scored on the ensuing two-point try.

While fans who picked the Seahawks to cover the spread were surely disappointed, fans who picked the two teams to score under 49 points were rewarded after the two teams combined to score just 40 points in a game that largely dominated by defense. Both teams struggled to run the ball, as the Seahawks averaged just 2.53 yards per carry for the night.

The game's best offensive performance belonged to receiver D.K. Metcalf, who finished the game with 10 receptions for 177 yards on 13 targets. In the process, Metcalf moved passed Darrell Jackson into second place in Seahawks' history for the most yards by a receiver during his first two seasons. Metcalf, who has amassed 1,939 yards for his career, is just 87 away from passing Joey Galloway for the franchise record.