Case Keenum ruled out with concussion, Dwayne Haskins replaces him for Redskins on 'Thursday Night Football'
Haskins nows gets a chance to prove his worth on a national stage
The Washington Redskins held tough with the Minnesota Vikings in the first half, and trailed their former quarterback, Kirk Cousins, 13-6 at halftime. Case Keenum had been effective through the air, but did not come out of the locker room for the second half.
According to the Redskins, Keenum was being evaluated for a concussion, and was officially ruled out just five minutes into the second half. Rookie Dwayne Haskins now has a chance to prove his worth on a national stage against a talented defense.
Haskins has only seen time in one of the Redskins' seven games. Keenum was benched in Week 4 during the 24-3 loss the Redskins suffered against the New York Giants, and the former Ohio State standout struggled in relief duty. He completed just 9 of 17 passes for 107 yards and threw three interceptions.
This is a developing story.
