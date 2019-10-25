Case Keenum ruled out with concussion, Dwayne Haskins replaces him for Redskins on 'Thursday Night Football'

The Washington Redskins held tough with the Minnesota Vikings in the first half, and trailed their former quarterback, Kirk Cousins, 13-6 at halftime. Case Keenum had been effective through the air, but did not come out of the locker room for the second half.

According to the Redskins, Keenum was being evaluated for a concussion, and was officially ruled out just five minutes into the second half. Rookie Dwayne Haskins now has a chance to prove his worth on a national stage against a talented defense.

Haskins has only seen time in one of the Redskins' seven games. Keenum was benched in Week 4 during the 24-3 loss the Redskins suffered against the New York Giants, and the former Ohio State standout struggled in relief duty. He completed just 9 of 17 passes for 107 yards and threw three interceptions.

This is a developing story.