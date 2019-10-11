Case Keenum to start at quarterback for Redskins in Week 6 with Dwayne Haskins named as backup

The Washington Redskins are going back to Case Keenum after all. On Friday, interim head coach Bill Callahan confirmed to reporters that Keenum will again be the starter against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. Callahan praised Keenum's work ethic, and said that he has the makeup of a "solid starter."

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Keenum would likely get the first start in the post-Jay Gruden era. He was inactive last week with a foot injury.

In a surprise move, Callahan named rookie Dwayne Haskins as the backup instead of Colt McCoy, who started in the Redskins' Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots.

Callahan announced earlier this week that either Keenum or McCoy would start for the Redskins moving forward, saying that while Haskins is the future of the franchise, he's not currently a candidate to start. However, Callahan is adopting a change of philosophy with the team's franchise quarterback. Haskins will be taking first-team reps in practice for the remainder of the year as the Redskins prepare him to start down the line.

'He will be able to take repetitions at some point, whether it's at the beginning, the end, the middle," Callahan said, via the Washington Times. "But we're really cognizant of trying to rep him up during the course of the practice so that he is prepared and that he does obviously get exposure to game-type repetitions that can get him potentially to a starting position here in the future or next year, whatever it may be."

Haskins has played in just one game for the Redskins this year, throwing for 107 yards and three interceptions in relief duty for Keenum during a Week 3 loss to the Giants.

Keenum has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 970 yards with seven touchdowns, four interceptions and a 93.8 passer rating in four starts. McCoy went 18 for 27 for 199 yards with an interception in his lone start last week.

The Redskins are going with their best option in Keenum, a sign they are ready to break into the win column.