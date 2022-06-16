Catherine Raiche, the NFL's highest-ranking female executive, is headed to Cleveland. The Browns announced Thursday that they hired Raiche as their assistant general manager and vice president of football operations. She comes over from the Philadelphia Eagles, where she served as VP of football operations.

The Montreal native got her start in the NFL with the Eagles after moving her way up the ranks in the Canadian Football League. After going from an intern, to the CFL's first female personnel executive, to coordinator of football administration and finally assistant general manager, Raiche made her way to the NFL, where she continued to break barriers.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman hired her in 2019 to serve as football operations coordinator. In 2021, she was promoted to vice president of football operations.

The 33-year-old was considered for the Minnesota Vikings general manager position earlier this offseason. Despite not getting hired for the job, she made history as what is believed to be the first female interviewed for an NFL GM role. The job ended up going to former Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.