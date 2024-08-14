The NFL on CBS is bringing back the Nickelodeon game for 2024 as it will simulcast a wild-card playoff game on the network this season. CBS Sports President David Berson made the announcement during the NFL on CBS media session on Wednesday.

CBS is broadcasting two wild card games in 2024, one which will have an alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon -- similar to the presentation in years past.

CBS broadcast two Nickelodeon games last season -- one on Christmas Day and the other an alternate broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII. The annual 'NickMas" game will not return with the NFL Christmas Day games going to Netflix, but the Nickelodeon game will return to the postseason for the fourth time in the five seasons the alternate broadcast has aired.

Plans for the Nickelodeon game have not been unveiled. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were part of the alternate broadcast on Christmas, while SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star and the Bikini Bottom crew headlined the Super Howl LVIII broadcast.

"NFL Today" analyst Nate Burleson confirmed to CBS Sports he will be the color commentator for the game once again. Additional details will be provided at a later date.