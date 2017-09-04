CBS releases broadcast crew for Steelers opener vs. Browns
The AFC North rivals now know who is calling the game from CBS
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are ready to kick off the 2017 season, and now CBS is as well. Monday, the network hosting the game released the broadcast crew who will be calling the AFC North showdown.
The @NFLonCBS broadcast crew for the #Steelers vs. #Browns in Week 1: Greg Gumbel, @trentgreen10 & @JamieErdahl. Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET.— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 4, 2017
The 1pm ET Sunday kickoff is big for both division rivals as the Steelers look to advance to the Super Bowl in Minnesota and, while Cleveland might not have as large season-aspirations, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer is ready to start in his first NFL game.
-
Ward rips Broncos as 'unprofessional'
The Pro Bowl safety, now in Tampa, isn't happy how his time in Denver ended
-
Patriots vs Chiefs odds and expert picks
Larry Hartstein has hit 7 straight picks on Patriots games and goes for 8 in a row on Thur...
-
Kraft, Pats make room for 11 banners
Robert Kraft had to go back to the drawing board after he ran out of room for his championship...
-
NFL Draft QB Stock Watch
Rosen led UCLA to a improbable victory, but how good was he as a passer?
-
Dolphins forced to make Irma decision
It's looking more and more unlikely that the Bucs and Dolphins will play in South Florida
-
Odell Beckham sits out Giants practice
Will Beckham, out for the last couple weeks with a sprained ankle, play vs. the Cowboys?
Add a Comment