CBS releases broadcast crew for Steelers opener vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are ready to kick off the 2017 season, and now CBS is as well. Monday, the network hosting the game released the broadcast crew who will be calling the AFC North showdown.

The 1pm ET Sunday kickoff is big for both division rivals as the Steelers look to advance to the Super Bowl in Minnesota and, while Cleveland might not have as large season-aspirations, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer is ready to start in his first NFL game.