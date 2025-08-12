NEW YORK -- The NFL Today will be celebrating its 50th birthday on Sept. 21, and CBS Sports is celebrating the pregame show in a massive way.

CBS Sports announced The NFL Today will have a throwback weekend for Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, highlighted by Brent Musburger returning to co-host the show with James Brown, Nate Burleson, JJ Watt and Matt Ryan. Musburger hosted The NFL Today from 1975 through 1990.

The vintage pregame show will feature special guests, retro graphics and music, and innovative technology -- including a virtual re-creation of The NFL Today set in 1975.

The show will feature the usual highlights, news and analysis of the NFL's top storylines while also reflecting on the past 50 years of The NFL Today, with an on-air look that celebrates the show's historic half-century of NFL studio coverage.

Multiple NFL teams will take part in the throwback weekend at CBS Sports, as the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will all be wearing their throwback uniforms. The Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jaguars host the Houston Texans on CBS. The main game in the 4:05 p.m. ET window is the Los Angeles Chargers at the Denver Broncos.

The NFL on CBS will also feature throwback themes throughout Week 3 game coverage, with flashback clips and musical elements throughout the day. During the week, CBS Sports will roll out throwback content across its digital platforms leading up to the Sept. 21 show. Content will appear on CBS Sports HQ, CBSSports.com and social platforms including Instagram, X, TikTok and YouTube.

First-ever streaming-only pregame show

In addition to the The NFL Today throwback weekend, CBS Sports will launch the first-ever streaming-only official NFL Sunday pregame show. The program, named The NFL Today+, will be streamed live on Paramount+, CBS Sports HQ and the NFL on CBS YouTube channel and debut Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The show will lead into The NFL Today at 12:00 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Each Sunday, the show will preview the day's games, break down key matchups and deliver real-time news and expert analysis leading into kickoff. The NFL Today+ will also provide live look-ins from around the league as well as on-site reports and interviews from the stadiums.

Across the @NFLonCBS social accounts, The NFL Today+ crew will also engage with fans through live YouTube chats, real-time interactions with viewers on social media and dedicated social segments. The NFL Today+ will also incorporate content creators and influencers throughout the season.

The NFL Today returns to the road

The NFL Today will be a traveling pregame show once again, heading on the road to Lambeau Field for the Week 1 showdown between the Green bay Packers and Detroit Lions (4:25 p.m. ET). The show went on the road to Buffalo last season for the Buffalo Bills' showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit for the Lions' marquee matchup against the Bills.

The two biggest games on CBS Sports this season are the Chiefs at Bills and Week 9 and the Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving afternoon -- traditionally the most-viewed window of the regular season. The NFL Today plans to take the show on the road to multiple locations in addition to Green Bay this season. Sites will be announced at a later date.