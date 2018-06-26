CBS Sports announces hiring of former NFL referee Gene Steratore as rules analyst
Steratore will provide analysis for CBS Sports' NFL and college basketball coverage
CBS Sports announced on Tuesday the hiring of former NFL referee Gene Steratore as a rules analyst for its NFL broadcasts.
Steratore, who spent 15 years officiating in the NFL, will provide analysis from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York on Sundays throughout the NFL season. Steratore will also join announcers in the booth for CBS Sports' Thanksgiving and NFL playoff coverage, including Super Bowl LIII, which will be broadcast on CBS on Feb. 3, 2019. Steratore will also provide analysis during CBS Sports' college basketball coverage, which includes the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.
"I'm excited to join CBS Sports and start the next chapter in my career," Steratore said. "Officiating runs in my family. It started with my father, who refereed college football and basketball for more than three decades. I wanted to follow in his footsteps and began officiating when I was 19 years old. I've had an amazing run, capped off by working the Super Bowl, but it's time to hang up my whistle for a new challenge. This is an incredible opportunity to continue working on the two sports I love – NFL football and college basketball – and help viewers gain a better understanding of the rules of the game and how they are applied."
CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus announced Steratore's hiring with the following statement.
"Gene has long been one of the most respected referees in the NFL and college basketball," McManus said. "He has officiated both at their highest levels, including last year's Super Bowl, and will be a great addition to our team. His strong communication skills combined with his knowledge of the rules will allow him to quickly interpret and explain the calls, giving viewers a better understanding of the rules and enhancing our overall coverage."
Steratore began his career in the NFL as a field judge in 2003. He was promoted to referee in 2006 and worked 12 playoff games, including Super Bowl LII, which was the final game of his career.
