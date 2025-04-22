shedeursanders.jpg
Welcome to the week of the 2025 NFL Draft. After months of reports, rumors and speculation, we'll soon find out precisely which of this year's top prospects will go where, including big-name quarterbacks like Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart.

The Tennessee Titans will kick things off Thursday night with the No. 1 overall pick, and the Cleveland Browns are believed to be eyeing a potential two-way star in Travis Hunter with the second selection. After that, however, it's anyone's guess how things will actually play out in Round 1. The New York Giants, who pick No. 3 overall, were long considered candidates to trade out of their selection, while other clubs, like the New Orleans Saints, could be in the market for a move up thanks to dire quarterback needs.

In celebration of the draft finally approaching, we pooled together 10 of our CBS Sports NFL experts, assigning several teams to each, and partook in a real-time simulation of the entire first round. Call it a "live mock draft" of sorts, in which we went all the way from pick No. 1 to pick No. 32 over the course of a few days.

The "general managers" and their assigned teams were as follows:

  • Cody Benjamin: Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Vikings
  • John Breech: Bengals, Chiefs, Ravens
  • Jordan Dajani: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans
  • Bryan DeArdo: Browns, Steelers, Panthers
  • Jared Dubin: Chargers, Cowboys, 49ers
  • Jeff Kerr: Cardinals, Eagles, Saints
  • Shanna McCarriston: Bills, Broncos, Jets
  • Garrett Podell: Bears, Packers, Lions
  • Kyle Stackpole: Commanders, Falcons, Giants
  • Tyler Sullivan: Dolphins, Patriots, Raiders

And here are all the picks we made for each of the NFL's 32 teams:

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Jordan Dajani gets Tennessee a franchise-caliber arm at the most important position in the game.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Bryan DeArdo passes on a young quarterback for a new No. 1 wide receiver in Cleveland.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Kyle Stackpole gives New York an edge-rusher trio of Carter, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Tyler Sullivan plays it safe and nabs New England a much-needed blind-side blocker of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jordan Dajani pulls a stunner, adding a big-bodied running mate for Brian Thomas Jr. in Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Tyler Sullivan connects the Michigan dots: Tom Brady gets Pete Carroll a new pocket disruptor.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Shanna McCarriston prioritizes quick-footed protection for new quarterback Justin Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Bryan DeArdo adds a highly explosive edge rusher to Carolina's new-look defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jeff Kerr pulls the trigger on arguably the draft's biggest name, a developmental pocket passer for new coach Kellen Moore.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Garrett Podell ensures Ben Johnson will have a bell-cow back for his Chicago debut.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jared Dubin prioritizes a high-effort, high-energy rusher to pair with Nick Bosa off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jared Dubin keeps Golden in Texas as a field-stretching complement to CeeDee Lamb.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Tyler Sullivan fortifies Miami's offensive front to keep Tua Tagovalioa upright.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Jalon Walker LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Kyle Stackpole sprints to the podium to keep the Georgia star in town, giving the Falcons a long-awaited pass-rushing phenom.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jordan Dajani gets a big, rugged safety valve to help the Colts' messy quarterback spot.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jeff Kerr adds a lengthy ballhawk for Jonathan Gannon's Cardinals secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
John Breech adds much-needed defensive help in Harmon, who can play multiple spots.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Cody Benjamin gets Mike Macdonald a new Swiss Army knife for the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Cody Benjamin finds a hopeful Lavonte David successor in the tenacious Campbell.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Omarion Hampton RB
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Shanna McCarriston secures Sean Payton a new featured ball carrier in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
94th
POSITION RNK
4th
Bryan DeArdo spices things up to secure Steel City a dynamic quarterback of the future, betting on Milroe's dual-threat upside as Aaron Rodgers continues to contemplate his 2025 options.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Jared Dubin adds a savvy, versatile complement to Ladd McConkey for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Garrett Podell gives Jeff Hafley's defense maybe the freakiest edge rusher of the class.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Cody Benjamin tries to trade back, then gets a utility-man freak for Brian Flores' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jordan Dajani adds fresh grit and versatility to the Texans' remade offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Cody Benjamin stops the stunning slide of a massive new pass catcher for Matthew Stafford.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
1st
John Breech replaces Marcus Williams in Baltimore, adding a safety to pair with Kyle Hamilton.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
8th
Garrett Podell finds an aggressive pass-rushing partner for Aidan Hutchinson in Motown.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
Kyle Stackpole takes a page out of the rival Eagles' playbook and swings for upside from the Georgia defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Shavon Revel Jr. CB
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Shanna McCarriston prioritizes length and speed in a new cover man for Sean McDermott's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
John Breech bets on a potential left tackle of the future for the beleaguered Patrick Mahomes.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jeff Kerr halts the slide of a disruptive D-linemen, bolstering an already dangerous Eagles front.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including daily mock draftsconsensus prospect rankingsbiggest team needs and more.