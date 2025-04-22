Welcome to the week of the 2025 NFL Draft. After months of reports, rumors and speculation, we'll soon find out precisely which of this year's top prospects will go where, including big-name quarterbacks like Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart.
The Tennessee Titans will kick things off Thursday night with the No. 1 overall pick, and the Cleveland Browns are believed to be eyeing a potential two-way star in Travis Hunter with the second selection. After that, however, it's anyone's guess how things will actually play out in Round 1. The New York Giants, who pick No. 3 overall, were long considered candidates to trade out of their selection, while other clubs, like the New Orleans Saints, could be in the market for a move up thanks to dire quarterback needs.
In celebration of the draft finally approaching, we pooled together 10 of our CBS Sports NFL experts, assigning several teams to each, and partook in a real-time simulation of the entire first round. Call it a "live mock draft" of sorts, in which we went all the way from pick No. 1 to pick No. 32 over the course of a few days.
The "general managers" and their assigned teams were as follows:
- Cody Benjamin: Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Vikings
- John Breech: Bengals, Chiefs, Ravens
- Jordan Dajani: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans
- Bryan DeArdo: Browns, Steelers, Panthers
- Jared Dubin: Chargers, Cowboys, 49ers
- Jeff Kerr: Cardinals, Eagles, Saints
- Shanna McCarriston: Bills, Broncos, Jets
- Garrett Podell: Bears, Packers, Lions
- Kyle Stackpole: Commanders, Falcons, Giants
- Tyler Sullivan: Dolphins, Patriots, Raiders
And here are all the picks we made for each of the NFL's 32 teams:
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Bryan DeArdo passes on a young quarterback for a new No. 1 wide receiver in Cleveland.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Kyle Stackpole gives New York an edge-rusher trio of Carter, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Tyler Sullivan plays it safe and nabs New England a much-needed blind-side blocker of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Jordan Dajani pulls a stunner, adding a big-bodied running mate for Brian Thomas Jr. in Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Tyler Sullivan connects the Michigan dots: Tom Brady gets Pete Carroll a new pocket disruptor.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Shanna McCarriston prioritizes quick-footed protection for new quarterback Justin Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 8
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Bryan DeArdo adds a highly explosive edge rusher to Carolina's new-look defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Jeff Kerr pulls the trigger on arguably the draft's biggest name, a developmental pocket passer for new coach Kellen Moore.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Garrett Podell ensures Ben Johnson will have a bell-cow back for his Chicago debut.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Jared Dubin prioritizes a high-effort, high-energy rusher to pair with Nick Bosa off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Jared Dubin keeps Golden in Texas as a field-stretching complement to CeeDee Lamb.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Tyler Sullivan fortifies Miami's offensive front to keep Tua Tagovalioa upright.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jalon Walker LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Kyle Stackpole sprints to the podium to keep the Georgia star in town, giving the Falcons a long-awaited pass-rushing phenom.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Jordan Dajani gets a big, rugged safety valve to help the Colts' messy quarterback spot.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Jeff Kerr adds a lengthy ballhawk for Jonathan Gannon's Cardinals secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
John Breech adds much-needed defensive help in Harmon, who can play multiple spots.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Cody Benjamin gets Mike Macdonald a new Swiss Army knife for the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Cody Benjamin finds a hopeful Lavonte David successor in the tenacious Campbell.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Shanna McCarriston secures Sean Payton a new featured ball carrier in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Bryan DeArdo spices things up to secure Steel City a dynamic quarterback of the future, betting on Milroe's dual-threat upside as Aaron Rodgers continues to contemplate his 2025 options.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Jared Dubin adds a savvy, versatile complement to Ladd McConkey for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Garrett Podell gives Jeff Hafley's defense maybe the freakiest edge rusher of the class.
Round 1 - Pick 24
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Cody Benjamin tries to trade back, then gets a utility-man freak for Brian Flores' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Jordan Dajani adds fresh grit and versatility to the Texans' remade offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Cody Benjamin stops the stunning slide of a massive new pass catcher for Matthew Stafford.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
John Breech replaces Marcus Williams in Baltimore, adding a safety to pair with Kyle Hamilton.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Garrett Podell finds an aggressive pass-rushing partner for Aidan Hutchinson in Motown.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Kyle Stackpole takes a page out of the rival Eagles' playbook and swings for upside from the Georgia defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Shanna McCarriston prioritizes length and speed in a new cover man for Sean McDermott's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
John Breech bets on a potential left tackle of the future for the beleaguered Patrick Mahomes.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Jeff Kerr halts the slide of a disruptive D-linemen, bolstering an already dangerous Eagles front.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including daily mock drafts, consensus prospect rankings, biggest team needs and more.