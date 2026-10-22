Future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt has been named the permanent lead analyst for the NFL ON CBS, having signed a multi-year agreement to continue working alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson, the network announced on Thursday.

Watt joined CBS Sports in 2023 as a studio analyst on THE NFL TODAY before moving to calling games with Evan Washburn in 2025. He started calling games with the network's lead team in 2026 and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

"I've had a front-row seat to JJ's growth as a top-tier broadcaster, watching him tackle this role just like he did his hall-of-fame playing career," said David Berson, Chairman, Global Sports Group, Skydance. "He's insightful, entertaining, passionate, meticulous in his preparation, and the ultimate teammate. He has a unique ability to see things and communicate to fans of all levels. We are thrilled to have him leading our NFL coverage."

"I am incredibly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to represent CBS Sports and all of the fantastic people who make this place so special," Watt said. "From the brotherhood of THE NFL TODAY to my crews calling games, I couldn't ask for better teammates alongside me on this television journey. I am thankful to David Berson for his leadership, vision and trust. I love this job and can't wait to see ya Sunday with Jim and Tracy and many more Sundays to come!"

A first-round pick in 2011, Watt played in the NFL for 12 years, 10 of them with the Houston Texans and two with the Arizona Cardinals. Widely considered one of the best defensive players in history, Watt is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time First Team All-Pro who also finished second in MVP voting in 2014.

He finished his career with 114.5 sacks, 195 tackles for loss, 317 quarterback hits, 70 passes deflected, 27 forced fumbles, 17 fumbles recovered and two interceptions. He also caught three passes, all for touchdowns, during the 2014 season. He is eligible for Hall-of-Fame induction in 2028.