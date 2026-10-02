CBS Sports announced on Friday that it is mutually parting ways with NFL analyst Tony Romo.

"CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward.

"JJ Watt will continue to partner with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on our lead NFL announce team for the rest of the season. All other teams remain the same, including Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and Evan Washburn."

Romo, a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested in a traffic stop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 23, and he was charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI). He pleaded no contest on Sept. 1. The network placed Romo on leave on July 31 before a mutual parting of ways on Friday.

Romo began at CBS Sports for the 2017 NFL season and had been partnered with Nantz throughout his time with the network. He came to the network after a 13-year career as a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, including four Pro Bowl seasons.

Romo plans to take a break from work while evaluating his next career move.

"I'm proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years. I approached my role as a game analyst the way I've approached everything in my life -- with a desire to win and be the best that I can be," Romo said in a statement via Puck. "I'm going to use this time to take a break, something I've never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity. I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans."

Watt joined CBS Sports in 2023, first as a member of The NFL Today for two seasons before partnering with Ian Eagle last year. Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who recorded 114.5 sacks in a 12-year career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.